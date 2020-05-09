Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Spirituality

How to improve your spiritual health with the Rosary

ROSARY
Fred de Noyelle | Godong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 09, 2020

One method of praying the Rosary meditates on virtues that correspond to each mystery.

The Rosary can sometimes be seen as “outdated” and not correspond to the modern needs of the spiritual life. However, what many Christians don’t realize is that the Rosary can be prayed in multiple ways, with different methods being more beneficial than others.

For example, one alternative way of praying the Rosary consists of meditating on particular virtues that correspond to the mysteries traditionally connected to each decade.

Read more:
Here’s how John Paul II taught others to pray the Rosary

In this way, praying the Rosary becomes more “practical” and focused on the spiritual well-being of the individual. Surprisingly, this method is not new and has been taught by various saints over the centuries.

Fr. John Proctor writes in his early 20th-century book, The Rosary Guide for Priests and People, that it is often beneficial to meditate “before each decade … [on] the virtue or lesson suggested by the particular event which is commemorated in the decade. This method was one which was often preached by the great Apostle of the Rosary, Blessed Alan, and it was a favorite practice of the St. Louis Grignon de Montfort.”

Proctor then proceeds to make a list of virtues connected to each mystery. Here are the Joyful mysteries as an example.

  • Annunciation – Humility
  • Visitation – Fraternal charity, i.e. works of mercy
  • Nativity – Spirit of poverty, i.e. as opposed to avarice
  • Presentation – Obedience
  • Jesus in the Temple – Love of God and of his holy service

It can be extremely beneficial for us to reflect more deeply upon each mystery of the Rosary and consider what type of virtue this biblical episode is teaching us. As a result, our spiritual health will be renewed and we will have more interior knowledge of ourselves, looking for ways we can improve our practice of virtue.

While the Rosary may seem outdated, in truth it is a timeless and beautiful prayer, one that can be adapted to our circumstances and used for the benefit of our spiritual well-being.

Read more:
How the Rosary is a powerful form of meditation
Tags:
RosarySpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]