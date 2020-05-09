Meet the 2020 Gerber baby who’s the first-ever adopted baby to win

Magnolia Earl, who turns one today, has already made history in her short life. The beautiful baby girl is the first ever adopted baby to win the Gerber campaign, and looking at her happy little face, it’s easy to see why.

On the TODAY show on Friday, the announcement was made of the company’s decision to Magnolia’s parents, Courtney and Russell, and her big sisters, Whitney, 12 and Charlotte, 8, in their family home, according to NBC New York. The sheer delight of the whole family was palpable as Magnolia joins a long line of adorable babies who have become household faces across the country.

She also joins a few other “first-ever” Gerber babies. In 2018 Lucas Warren won the hearts of the company and became the first baby with Down syndrome to take the coveted spokes-baby role. And in 2019, Kairi Yang was the first baby from the Hmong people to lead the campaign.

In selecting little Magnolia, the company is helping to stress that families come in all shapes and sizes. And as Magnolia’s mom, Courtney Earl, explained: “This is incredible. It means that when people see our families, or if you see a family that doesn’t necessarily match, that you don’t have to question the belonging of anybody in that family.”

As Russell held on to his youngest daughter, he shared how his wife always says how “family is built on love.” And you could see just how loved Magnolia is.

Courtney also shared the important role of her one-year-old’s biological parents: “The real heroes in this story are Magnolia’s birth parents. They chose her life, and they sent her on this incredible journey.” And she went on to share how Magnolia’s birth parents were aware of her contest submission and they were so proud of her.

So as Magnolia Earl is set to become the nation’s most-recognized baby, the message of how love can truly build a family will be shared for all to see.





