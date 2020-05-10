Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
3 Simple ways to surprise mom on Mother’s Day when you can’t go anywhere

Zoe Romanowsky | May 10, 2020

Making the day special doesn’t take big gestures … just thoughtful ones from the heart.

Celebrating Mother’s Day in previous years now seems like it a piece of cake doesn’t it? Gathering with extended family, popping out to pick up a beautiful bouquet of flowers or mom’s favorite chocolates, making sure mom didn’t have to cook dinner by heading to her favorite restaurant … for many of us, that’s all but a fantasy this year.
There are still many ways to make the day special, of course — and hopefully you’ve already made some plans — but no matter what’s on the agenda, the most important thing to remember is that most moms are thrilled with even the smallest of gestures from the people they love. And sometimes the best kind of gift is the one that’s simple and unexpected. Here are three easy ideas that won’t take much time or cost you a dime and are bound to bring a big smile to any mom’s heart.

Tape a favorite Scripture quote or poetry verse to her bathroom mirror.

If you don’t know one of her favorites, pick something that reminds you of her. Then write it down, or print it out, and tape it on the bathroom mirror she most frequently looks into.

Grant her at least two hours to do anything she wants.

Maybe she’d like to take a bath, go for a walk, call a friend (or her own mom!), read a book, pray, or do something fun with everyone — whatever it is, tell her she gets to pick the slot of time and the activity, no strings attached!

Pray with her at some point today.

There’s nothing that says “Mom, you are loved” more than taking the time to pray with and for her. If you’re comfortable with spontaneous prayer, use your own words, perhaps having everyone in the family thank God for one thing about her. Or you can pray familiar rote prayers that everyone knows, ending with asking for the intercession of the Blessed Mother.
Enjoy the day!
