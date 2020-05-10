3 Simple ways to surprise mom on Mother’s Day when you can’t go anywhere

Celebrating Mother’s Day in previous years now seems like it a piece of cake doesn’t it? Gathering with extended family, popping out to pick up a beautiful bouquet of flowers or mom’s favorite chocolates, making sure mom didn’t have to cook dinner by heading to her favorite restaurant … for many of us, that’s all but a fantasy this year.

There are still many ways to make the day special, of course — and hopefully you’ve already made some plans — but no matter what’s on the agenda, the most important thing to remember is that most moms are thrilled with even the smallest of gestures from the people they love. And sometimes the best kind of gift is the one that’s simple and unexpected. Here are three easy ideas that won’t take much time or cost you a dime and are bound to bring a big smile to any mom’s heart.

Tape a favorite Scripture quote or poetry verse to her bathroom mirror.

If you don’t know one of her favorites, pick something that reminds you of her. Then write it down, or print it out, and tape it on the bathroom mirror she most frequently looks into.

Grant her at least two hours to do anything she wants.

Maybe she’d like to take a bath, go for a walk, call a friend (or her own mom!), read a book, pray, or do something fun with everyone — whatever it is, tell her she gets to pick the slot of time and the activity, no strings attached!

Pray with her at some point today.

There’s nothing that says “Mom, you are loved” more than taking the time to pray with and for her. If you’re comfortable with spontaneous prayer, use your own words, perhaps having everyone in the family thank God for one thing about her. Or you can pray familiar rote prayers that everyone knows, ending with asking for the intercession of the Blessed Mother.

Enjoy the day!