Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Spirituality

The beauty of spiritual motherhood, according to John Paul II

praying
Philippe Lissac | Godong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 10, 2020

All women can participate in a “motherhood according to the Spirit” as St. John Paul II points out.

While many women experience the joy of physical motherhood, either through pregnancy or adoption, not all have the opportunity. In fact, many struggle with the inability to have children of their own and bear this cross for the rest of their lives.

It can be an isolating experience, but this does not mean women can not become mothers in a different way.

St. John Paul II wrote about a spiritual motherhood in his apostolic letter, Mulieris dignitatem, that encompasses women who are married, single, religious and even mothers in the physical sense. All women can participate in this type of motherhood, no matter their vocation or station in life.

Spiritual motherhood takes on many different forms. In the life of consecrated women, for example, who live according to the charism and the rules of the various apostolic Institutes, it can express itself as concern for people, especially the most needy: the sick, the handicapped, the abandoned, orphans, the elderly, children, young people, the imprisoned and, in general, people on the edges of society. In this way a consecrated woman finds her Spouse, different and the same in each and every person, according to his very words: “As you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me” (Mt 25:40). Spousal love always involves a special readiness to be poured out for the sake of those who come within one’s range of activity. In marriage this readiness, even though open to all, consists mainly in the love that parents give to their children. In virginity this readiness is open to all people, who are embraced by the love of Christ the Spouse.

This type of motherhood does not only exist for religious women, but also for those who are single or married. Outside of physical motherhood, a woman can express her motherhood in this concern for “people on the edges of society.”

Above all, John Paul II notes, a woman should look to the Virgin Mary for the supreme example of spiritual motherhood.

Mary is the “figure” of the Church: “For in the mystery of the Church, herself rightly called mother and virgin, the Blessed Virgin came first as an eminent and singular exemplar of both virginity and motherhood … The Son whom she brought forth is He whom God placed as the first-born among many brethren (cf. Rom 8: 29),namely, among the faithful. In their birth and development she cooperates with a maternal love.”

In a certain sense, motherhood is the vocation of all women, though expressed in different forms. It is a beautiful calling to care for others and is a specific way women can live out the Gospel in their everyday life.

Read more:
How to be a “spiritual mother” whether you have kids or not
Read more:
Lessons on Motherhood from St. Zelie Martin, Mother of Thérèse
Tags:
MotherhoodSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why is May called “Mary’s Month”?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]