COVID-19 inspires 14-year-old’s song of hope

Estella Kirk’s debut single, “Shelter in the Storm,” is relevant and impressive.
Locked down, and our hope is fading
Knocked down, and our hearts are breaking
Don’t know how to fight an unseen war
But we won’t fear
The shadows in the night
You’re here… Your arms are open wide
We’ll be still, and know that You are God
You’re our shelter
There’s a new voice in the Christian music scene and it’s bringing a message of hope during the turbulent coronavirus lockdown. Estella Kirk released her debut single, “Shelter in the Storm,” a faith-driven tune that reminds the listener of the power and virtue of the Lord, even in times of sorrow.
We can’t say enough about this wonderful first look at this new and promising artist. From the smooth vocal performance to the professional quality of the music video, featured above, “Shelter in the Storm” is everything that one might expect from a seasoned veteran of the music industry. At just 14 years old, Kirk has delivered a product that can stand up next to any of her contemporaries on the Billboard charts.
The music video is filled with beautiful Christian imagery, interspersed with relevant shots of the world in the grip of the cornoavirus epedemic. The camera pans across empty streets, settling on exhausted medical workers and even children praying in isolation. The shots with Estella in them were taken outside a beautiful California church, recorded during an actual storm in order to emphasize the song’s title.
Co-written by Kirk and world renowned vocal coach Kira Fontana, who has trained singers on The Voice and Glee, “Shelter in the Storm” was based on Psalm 91.
You who dwell in the shelter of the Most High, who abide in the shade of the Almighty, Say to the LORD, “My refuge and fortress, my God in whom I trust.”
In an interview with The Christian Beat, Kirk explained that she had always wanted to be a singer, but it was her relationship with Fontana, her musical mentor, that led her to pursue a career as a Christian artist. She said:
“If you sing and you’re nine years old, you want to be a pop star. That’s just what you want. All the music you listen to is pop. But when I came to Kira Fontana in Los Angeles, she knew I was Christian and talked to me about using my God-given gifts to glorify Him and that is when I decided to switch directions.”
She went on to tell The Christian Beat that it is her hope that the song can inspire hope during anyone’s time of hardship, be it the coronavirus or any of life’s unforeseen trials:
“It could apply to the hardships of facing an illness or even having a fight with friends,” said Estella Kirk. “I feel like God will give direction and strength to anyone if they ask Him … and I feel like we all need that reassurance, especially right now.”
