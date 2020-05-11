Prayer to reduce distractions when praying the Rosary

If you seem to always get distracted when praying the Rosary, try praying this prayer!
While there are various tactics that we can try to keep our mind focused on the Rosary, one alternative way is to start off by asking God for help to keep focused.
Here is a brief prayer from the Rosary Guide for Priests and People that renounces distractions and implores God for aid to keep our thoughts on him alone.
I renounce all the distractions which may come to me during this holy Rosary, which I wish to say with modesty, attention, and devotion, as if it were the last of my life.
Incline unto my aid, O God!
O Lord, make haste to help me.
Glory be to the Father…
May I give honor to you, O Holy Virgin.
Give me strength against the enemies that oppress me.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!