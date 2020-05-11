Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope's mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Lockdown doesn't stop Naples miracle

Spirituality

Prayer to reduce distractions when praying the Rosary

Philip Kosloski | May 11, 2020

If you seem to always get distracted when praying the Rosary, try praying this prayer!

Distractions are one of the most difficult aspects of prayer, especially when praying the Rosary. Our mind can easily be carried away by various events that are happening in our lives, or even just by the temptation to check our phone.

While there are various tactics that we can try to keep our mind focused on the Rosary, one alternative way is to start off by asking God for help to keep focused.

Here is a brief prayer from the Rosary Guide for Priests and People that renounces distractions and implores God for aid to keep our thoughts on him alone.

I renounce all the distractions which may come to me during this holy Rosary, which I wish to say with modesty, attention, and devotion, as if it were the last of my life.

Incline unto my aid, O God!
O Lord, make haste to help me.
Glory be to the Father…

May I give honor to you, O Holy Virgin.

Give me strength against the enemies that oppress me.

Read more:
One simple way to eliminate most distractions during prayer
Read more:
Stay focused with this prayer to reduce distractions
