Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Spirituality

How to use the Bible when praying the Rosary

holy bible
Brian A Jackson | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 12, 2020

If you find it difficult to meditate during the Rosary, try adding a few scripture passages to deepen your prayer.

The Rosary is a beloved prayer of many Christians, but sometimes it can be difficult or overly monotonous to pray. One way to combat these distractions is to incorporate more of the Bible into the Rosary.

Read more:
Prayer to reduce distractions when praying the Rosary

Typically when praying the Rosary, an individual will announce a particular “mystery” from the life of Jesus Christ before each decade of Hail Marys. In order to deepen your meditation on this mystery, some have found it beneficial to read a short passage from the Bible that corresponds to each mystery of the Rosary.

This will naturally lengthen your time of prayer, but it will also enrich it and provide you with many images to meditate on from the life of Jesus Christ and his Mother.

Here is a list of every mystery of the Rosary, with a corresponding passage from the Bible that you can use the next time you pray.

1
Joyful Mysteries

  1. The Annunciation – Luke 1:26-38
  2. The Visitation – Luke 1:39-56
  3. The Nativity – Luke 2:6-20
  4. The Presentation – Luke 2:22-39
  5. The Finding of the Child Jesus in the Temple – Luke 2:41-51

2
Luminous Mysteries

  1. The Baptism of Jesus – Matthew 3:11-17
  2. The Wedding Feast at Cana – John 2:1-12
  3. The Proclamation of the Kingdom – Mark 1:14-15
  4. The Transfiguration – Matthew 17:1-8
  5. The Institution of the Eucharist – Matthew 26:26-28
Read more:
Pope John Paul II wasn’t the first to propose Luminous Mysteries for the Rosary

3
Sorrowful Mysteries

  1. The Agony in the Garden – Matthew 26:36-46
  2. The Scourging at the Pillar – Matthew 27:26
  3. The Crowning of Thorns – Matthew 27:29-30
  4. The Carrying of the Cross – Luke 23: 26-32
  5. The Crucifixion – Luke 23: 33-46

4
Glorious Mysteries

  1. The Resurrection – Matthew 28: 1-10
  2. The Ascension – Mark: 16: 19-20
  3. The Descent of the Holy Spirit – Acts 2:1-41
  4. The Assumption – Revelation 12:1
  5. The Crowning of Mary as Queen of Heaven and Earth – Revelation 12:1
Read more:
How the Rosary is a powerful form of meditation
Tags:
BibleRosary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  4. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    6 Single mom saints
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls faithful to unite with believers of all religions for …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]