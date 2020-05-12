Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Pope Francis will mark JPII’s 100th birthday with Mass at tomb

TOMB OF POPE JOHN PAUL II
Anilah | Shutterstock
Kathleen N. Hattrup | May 12, 2020

And on that day, as Italy loosens restrictions, the live-stream of Francis’ morning Mass will cease

Pope Francis’ morning Mass on Monday, May 18, will be the last of his live-streamed daily Masses. While a summary of the Holy Father’s homily from morning Mass at the Casa Santa Marta has always been made available by Vatican Media, since early March, the Mass has been available for live viewing.

The Holy Father chose to make his morning Mass “open” to virtual participation as a means to be close to the faithful during the pandemic. Now that Italy is loosening its lockdown and public Masses will be again available, the faithful will be able to return to their parishes.

During one of his homilies in mid-April, the Holy Father noted how it is not possible to “virtualize” the Church.

The Church, the Sacraments, the People of God are concrete. It’s true that right now, we should build this familiarity with the Lord in this way … but in order to get through the tunnel, not to stay here.

Francis’ last live-streamed Mass will be a special one, because May 18 also marks the 100th anniversary of Karol Wojtyla’s birth. Pope Francis will celebrate Mass at the altar over the tomb of his predecessor.

Pope St. John Paul II was born in 1920, elected Bishop of Rome in 1978, died in 2005, and was canonized in 2014.

You can read Aleteia’s daily coverage of Francis’ morning Mass, which will continue through the summaries provided by the Vatican, at this link.

 

Tags:
Pope FrancisPope John Paul II
Keep Reading
