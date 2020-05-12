Pope Francis will mark JPII’s 100th birthday with Mass at tomb

And on that day, as Italy loosens restrictions, the live-stream of Francis’ morning Mass will cease
The Holy Father chose to make his morning Mass “open” to virtual participation as a means to be close to the faithful during the pandemic. Now that Italy is loosening its lockdown and public Masses will be again available, the faithful will be able to return to their parishes.
During one of his homilies in mid-April, the Holy Father noted how it is not possible to “virtualize” the Church.
The Church, the Sacraments, the People of God are concrete. It’s true that right now, we should build this familiarity with the Lord in this way … but in order to get through the tunnel, not to stay here.
Francis’ last live-streamed Mass will be a special one, because May 18 also marks the 100th anniversary of Karol Wojtyla’s birth. Pope Francis will celebrate Mass at the altar over the tomb of his predecessor.
Pope St. John Paul II was born in 1920, elected Bishop of Rome in 1978, died in 2005, and was canonized in 2014.
You can read Aleteia’s daily coverage of Francis’ morning Mass, which will continue through the summaries provided by the Vatican, at this link.
