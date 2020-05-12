Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Words of Jesus to calm your troubled soul

Philip Kosloski | May 12, 2020

When the word is in turmoil, these words of Jesus can bring peace back into your life.

For Jesus’ disciples, their lives were tumultuous and in many ways, they were often living in fear. Following Jesus put them up against various religious leaders at the time and even drew the attention of the occupying Romans.

Even Jesus’ closest apostles hid when Jesus was being put to death, afraid they would be jailed or crucified along with him.

However, in the midst of all this tension, Jesus brought peace into their hearts, reassuring them that he came to bring the life, instead of death.

Here are a few selections from the Gospels that highlight Jesus’ words of peace, to calm your troubled soul.

1
Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me. (John 14:1)

 

2
Can any of you by worrying add a moment to your life-span? If even the smallest things are beyond your control, why are you anxious about the rest? Notice how the flowers grow. They do not toil or spin. But I tell you, not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of them. (Luke 12:25-27)

 

3
Do not be afraid any longer, little flock, for your Father is pleased to give you the kingdom. (Luke 12:32)

 

4
Do not be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows. (Matthew 10:31)

 

5
Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid. (Matthew 14:27)

 

6
I have told you this so that you might have peace in me. In the world you will have trouble, but take courage, I have conquered the world. (John 16:33)

 

7
Jesus came, although the doors were locked, and stood in their midst and said, Peace be with you. (John 20:26)

