Words of Jesus to calm your troubled soul

When the word is in turmoil, these words of Jesus can bring peace back into your life.
Even Jesus’ closest apostles hid when Jesus was being put to death, afraid they would be jailed or crucified along with him.
However, in the midst of all this tension, Jesus brought peace into their hearts, reassuring them that he came to bring the life, instead of death.
Here are a few selections from the Gospels that highlight Jesus’ words of peace, to calm your troubled soul.
1Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me. (John 14:1)
2Can any of you by worrying add a moment to your life-span? If even the smallest things are beyond your control, why are you anxious about the rest? Notice how the flowers grow. They do not toil or spin. But I tell you, not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of them. (Luke 12:25-27)
3Do not be afraid any longer, little flock, for your Father is pleased to give you the kingdom. (Luke 12:32)
4Do not be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows. (Matthew 10:31)
5Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid. (Matthew 14:27)
6I have told you this so that you might have peace in me. In the world you will have trouble, but take courage, I have conquered the world. (John 16:33)
7Jesus came, although the doors were locked, and stood in their midst and said, Peace be with you. (John 20:26)
