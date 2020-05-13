Couple having a socially distant wedding get huge surprise from friends

There are many couples throughout the world who’ve had to radically alter their wedding plans due to the pandemic. While some postponed their celebrations, others were determined to go ahead and marry in very restricted circumstances. This was the case for newlyweds David and Mallory Casper, who decided to become husband and wife with just 10 guests at their side … or so they thought.

Thanks to the couple’s loving and resourceful friends, the Caspers soon discovered how they could have a safe, socially distant, wedding celebration surrounded by many of the people they love.

Their friend J.P. Quinn explained on Facebook how he managed to surprise David and Mallory. Hearing the number of wedding guests had seriously been depleted, he set up a Facebook page and organized for the friends who couldn’t be present at the wedding to parade by the church in decorated cars as the couple stepped out into the world as the new Mr and Mrs Casper. In total, 27 cars took part in the drive-by.

Apart from inadvertently inviting the bride-to-be to join the secret group — which was thankfully remedied in time so she remained unaware — the plans went ahead beautifully. As the wedding ceremony in Greenville, Texas, finished, the couple exited the church and saw all their friends passing by. The cars then made their way to a parking lot where the couple joined them.

While everybody remained distantly safe, the Caspers gave a speech and got to share the magic of their Big Day with their loved ones. The video below captures the joy on the couple’s faces as their friends show their support for the bride and groom. Their story reminds us of all the beauty that still takes place in a world under lockdown.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3KLCCkcg8U