Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Zoe Romanowsky
'The Chosen's' Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D "carbon copy" of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope's mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Church

Pope: Ask the Immaculate Heart for an end to the pandemic

N Sra Fátima Papa Francisco
garabandalnews.org
Kathleen N. Hattrup | May 13, 2020

With her, says Francis, sorrows and afflictions in life will be more bearable.

On this feast of Our Lady of Fatima, Pope Francis asked the faithful to entrust to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart the intention of the end of the pandemic, as well as peace in the world, the spirit of penance, and our own conversion.

He said this in greetings to Polish-speaking faithful at the end of the general audience. As well, he noted the upcoming birthday of the Polish Pontiff, who had a deep devotion to Our Lady of Fatima. He credited her with saving his life, as the attempt to assassinate him occurred on her feast.

Let us return in our thoughts to her apparitions and the message she conveyed to the world, as well as the attempt on the life of Saint John Paul II, who in the saving of his life saw the intervention of the Holy Virgin.

He thanked God for the life of John Paul.

I thank God for giving us this bishop of Rome, this Holy Bishop, and I ask him to help us: may He help this Church of Rome to convert and to go forward. I bless you all from my heart.

Rosary

Pope Francis reaffirmed his invitation to renew our dedication to the rosary, saying that in Our Lady, “we find an affectionate and tender mother, a sure refuge in adversity.”

To Portuguese-speaking faithful, the pope said he was going in his heart to the Shrine of Fatima.

He urged us to live this Marian month “with more intense and faithful daily prayer, particularly the rosary, as the Church recommends, obeying the desire repeatedly expressed in Fatima by Our Lady. Under her protection, sorrows and afflictions in life will be more bearable.”

 

Tags:
FatimaPope FrancisVirgin Mary
