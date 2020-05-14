Can the eRosary bring youth to the Mysteries of Christ?

a time for expressing our love and devotion to the Blessed Virgin. It is traditional to redouble our efforts in praying the Rosary during this month, at home and within the family.

Pope Francis has sent a letter encouraging the faithful to intensify their dedication to the Rosary during this Marian month. “Contemplating the face of Christ with the heart of Mary, our mother, will make us even more united as a spiritual family and will help us overcome this time of trial.”

In the midst of the health emergency we are living, it is more important than ever to set aside some time to talk to Mary: to ask her for help in contemplating, mystery by mystery, the life of Jesus guided by her tenderness and compassion.

She, better than anyone else, will listen to our pleas in the midst of this crisis and will help us in our renewed longing for peace in the world.

There are many different ways to pray the Rosary, from Scriptural Rosaries, to particular additions or methods associated with certain religious families.

And today, there are also digital aids to this prayer.

Two free apps include: Click To Pray, created by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, and Click To Pray eRosary, a rosary prayer guide with multimedia content also brought by the Prayer Network.

The eRosary app complements a physical smart rosary, available online at the Acer Store.

However you pray the Rosary, individually or accompanied, the Holy Father also urges us:

“I want to encourage everyone to rediscover the beauty of praying the Rosary at home in the month of May. This can be done either as a group or individually; you can decide according to your own situations, making the most of both opportunities. The key to doing this is always simplicity.”

Jesuit Fr. William Blazek, Regional Director for the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network in the United States, notes: “As a Jesuit with a deep personal devotion to the Rosary, I am moved that the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer) can answer the Holy Father’s invitation to pray in this manner. Exciting to me is that those who like to pray the traditional Rosary on their beads can of course continue to do so in this familiar and comfortable way.

“The Click To Pray eRosary, on the other hand, offers the opportunity to introduce the devotion to grandchildren, nieces and nephews who are more immersed in the technological culture. We thank all those who choose to buy this wearable praying device. The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network receives only $10.00 over cost from each eRosary purchase, which we use to fund and support our other free services.”

We can all take a moment to pray the Rosary to Our Lady, asking her to bring the much needed hope to overcome these difficult moments.

SOME USEFUL LINKS

CLICK TO PRAY eROSARY

Official Website: http://bit.ly/2Uf0ggy

US Acer Store: https://acer.co/2Qn3ehZ

Canada Acer Store: https://acer.co/2WOMPWg

iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1477960251

Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.clicktoprayerosary

CLICK TO PRAY

Rosary for Peace Campaign: https://clicktopray.org/wyd-2019-rosary-for-peace/

iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/ar/app/click-to-pray/id934935942

Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lamachi.clicktopray

HOW TO PRAY THE TRADITIONAL ROSARY