Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
Philip Kosloski
Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Spirituality

Put yourself in the presence of Jesus during the Rosary

ROSARY
Marvin | Cathopic CC0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 14, 2020

The Rosary can be a beautiful prayer where you are led into the presence of Jesus and a deeper relationship with him.

Often when we think of the Rosary, we imagine a prayer directed toward the Virgin Mary. While that is partially true, it is in fact a prayer to Jesus, through Mary. The end goal is always to be brought into relationship with Jesus, even though much of the emphasis is on his mother, Mary.

As many saints have said over the centuries, the closer we are to Mary, the closer she takes us to her Son, Jesus.

One meditation exercise that can help bring that truth closer to home is to recall the presence of Jesus while you pray the Rosary.

Fr. John Procter writes in his early 20th-century book, The Rosary Guide for priests and people, how we can view the Rosary in this way.

When we say our Rosary in the spirit of faith we are in the presence of Jesus Christ, not touching the hem of His garment, not basking in the shadow of his Apostle, but speaking to him, thinking of him, listening to him, learning from him, loving him, and being loved by him in return. How can we commune with Our Lord, and with his Divine Mother, and not come from the audience, as Moses came from the mountain, reflecting the light of Heaven, if not upon our face, still upon our inmost soul? How think of him and speak to him, as we do in saying our beads, without becoming better and holier from the spiritual contact?

The above passage is not what we typically imagine when we pray the Rosary, yet, it has much truth behind it.

For example, when praying the Rosary, it is customary to reflect on various “mysteries” from the life of Jesus Christ. These episodes are taken directly from the Gospels and immerse us into the highs and lows of Jesus’ ministry on earth.

Read more:
How to use the Bible when praying the Rosary

This is why so many Christians use the Rosary to deepen their love of the Jesus Christ, reflecting on the many events of his life.

The next time you pray the Rosary, try to dwell more upon the presence of Jesus, who is right there in the room with you, along with his Mother. They will both comfort you with their presence and grant you peace when you pray in a spirit of love.

Read more:
Prayer to reduce distractions when praying the Rosary
Read more:
How to improve your spiritual health with the Rosary
Tags:
RosarySpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Tom Hoopes
    Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
  4. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls faithful to unite with believers of all religions for …
  6. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  8. John Burger
    Six Jesuit priests in one Philadelphia home succumb to COVID-19
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]