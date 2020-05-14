Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Lifestyle

Why you shouldn’t avoid feeling bad

FAKE
Shutterstock | PixieMe
Share
Print
María del Castillo | May 14, 2020

Despite what advertisers may tell us, trying to avoid pain and seek pleasure all the time won’t make you feel better.

Our present-day culture of well-being has made it the norm to incessantly search for pleasure. Many people in society have developed almost an obsession with avoiding pain at all costs and in all forms. It’s not just that we don’t want to suffer; we don’t want to do anything that costs us effort, sacrifice, or renunciation. We’ve been sold an idea of freedom that makes us think that choosing one thing limits you, because it means you renounce all other options.

In a world focused on only experiencing positive emotions, the cost of avoiding feeling pain or giving things up is very high, yet few people talk about it. In so many areas of life there’s this hidden message: “You have to feel good, no matter what.”

In the face of such a demand, without realizing it, we can end up blaming ourselves when we’re having a bad time. We might fall into self-criticism just because we’re going through a situation which is painful, difficult, or which simply requires effort.

But aren’t there things worthwhile not only “in spite of” the great sacrifices involved, but “because of” them?

One obvious example is fatherhood and motherhood. These are the foundation of our personal relationships in childhood, and are the basic source of love in society; at the same time, they come with great self-sacrifice.

There are many who could testify that being a father or mother is the best thing that has ever happened to them, which shows that suffering is compatible with, and even necessary for, loving more and better.

Managing emotions or simply passing through them?

Once we dispel the myth that “the best option is to avoid pain,” we can better understand the importance of “processing” negative emotions rather than simply fighting them to make them go away as soon as possible.

Sometimes people can develop addictions to moods—always in exchange for some hidden benefit. Thus, some become addicted to displaying constant sadness because they get the attention and compassion of those around them. Others, on the other hand, feel obliged always to be happy and funny because they need to receive the applause and laughing approval of those around them. Most often, however, we pass through moments of sadness, anger, or frustration, while we generally seek to be serene and joyful. But is this possible in complicated situations like this one, where we live in confinement because of a worldwide pandemic? Do we always have to be smiling, despite feeling anxiety, anguish or fear?

The answer is quite clear: no.

We have to recognize our right to feel badly at times—not because we enjoy suffering, but because we can learn much more when we allow ourselves to feel bored, sad, and even afraid.

Of course, this personal growth comes when we make an effort to understand why we are feeling that way. We need to acknowledge and accept our emotions in order to move through them and live once again with a sense of fulfillment.

What to do with emotions

It turns out that all of our feelings, whether negative or positive, can be powerful catalysts for good in our lives:

  • Boredom leads to great ideas
  • Sacrifice brings great benefits
  • Sadness gives us great learning and empathy for others
  • Righteous and well-channeled anger brings great motivation to do good
  • Feelings of injustice motivate great initiatives and projects of social reconstruction

Those who achieve great things don’t try to feel good all the time or deny their negative feelings. They don’t ignore their discomfort, drowning it in distractions. Instead, they allowed themselves to acknowledge and accept their feelings, and accompanied those feelings with reflection and the desire to grow.

During these days of confinement, many of us are experiencing negative emotions. The best path is to recognize and accept them, so we can then move past them and channel them into growth.

This applies not only to our own bad feelings, but also those of the people who live with us. Respect a teenager who needs to isolate herself in her room. Understand your husband or wife might want to escape by watching TV for a while. At the same time, respect the reality that some days you’re in a worse mood than other days.

Let those around you know what you need, and allow yourself to feel that way. This experience of inner emotional freedom will help you get through difficult days and moments sooner than you think.

Read more:
Imagining your post-lockdown future is a way of making it present
Read more:
Parents, here are 5 tips to help safeguard your family’s mental health right now
Tags:
Mental Health
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Tom Hoopes
    Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
  4. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls faithful to unite with believers of all religions for …
  6. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  8. John Burger
    Six Jesuit priests in one Philadelphia home succumb to COVID-19
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]