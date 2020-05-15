10 Inspiring Catholic women to follow on Instagram

Social media can be a positive force for good if we know where to look.
If Instagram has a downside, though, it’s that the breezy photos and carefree captions can tempt us to envy of other people’s seemingly flawless lives. Luckily this pitfall can be avoided if you make a point to follow great accounts. These 10 Catholic women have honest, inspiring posts that are just the kind you want filling your Instagram feed.
@onehailmaryatatime
Kristin is a Catholic wife, mom of 7, full-time banker, and the queen of keeping it hilariously real on Instagram. As though that weren’t enough, she also coordinates a live daily Rosary on her other account @manyhailmarysatatime so following her can support your prayer life too!
@emilystimpsonchapman
Emily is a beloved favorite for many readers, as she has authored numerous books and countless articles over her decades as a Catholic writer. She pens exquisite captions on Instagram, reflecting on everything from faith and hospitality to her rollercoaster of a love story and ongoing adoption journey.
Hi, I’m Emily, and this is a picture of my son Toby biting my nose. It happens hourly. Who knew the love of a teething toddler so closely resembled that of Count Dracula? I love this picture for many reasons, but mostly because I never imagined this could be me. When I was still single and 39, I thought my chance at being the laughing wife and mom had passed me by. I spent years wrestling with God, asking him why he was handing out husbands and babies to everyone but me. I struggled to understand where I fit in his Church. I wrote books and Bible studies, essays and theology textbooks, all for love of Him, but I often felt like He wasn’t loving me. And I told him so. Regularly. He answered. Again and again, he invited me to Calvary, to rest my head on his bloody feet and look into his bloodshot eyes. Eventually, I took him up on the offer. Before tabernacles, monstrances, and crucifixes, I sat with him and looked at him. There, in his face, mixed with sorrow, I saw love—not just for humanity, but for me. I saw him suffering with me and suffering for love of me. I also discovered he wasn’t forgetting me. He was taking care of me. He was healing me, forming me, and challenging me in the ways I needed to be healed, formed, and challenged. On Calvary, with Jesus, I found Jesus. I discovered who I really followed. And I kept on following, through more single years, through the cross of infertility, through an adoption filled with sorrow, confusion, and chaos, all the way to this—the joy of my son biting my nose on a sunny fall day in Pittsburgh. This isn’t actually the end, though. More days on Calvary await me. They await us all. But I also know I won’t be alone there. He will be there, too. And someday, God willing, there will be a real end, one that makes the joyful surprise of my life now seem like nothing but hints and shadows of true joy. So, that, friends, is my very serious #fridayintroduction. I promise don’t always write about suffering. But today, that’s what I wanted you to know about me: how I got to this picture with my faith and soul intact. By clinging to the suffering Christ. Now, what do you want me to know about you?
@rachelbalducci
Rachel is a writer, speaker, columnist, co-host of The Gist CatholicTV, and busy mom of 6. But her Instagram account shows her personal side as she invites readers into the messiness, joy, and hilarity of real family life. She’s so much fun to follow.
The look on my face in this picture as Henry pretends to smoke a “cigar” during our Christmas photo session is just exactly what life is like juggling life. Tryna look good while keeping everyone mostly safe ☺️😑😬 I was FaceTiming my sister this morning and it was an absolute zoo at her house. It was beautiful! Jojo told me she had called earlier and got Isabel, who told Aunt Jojo that she was making herself some eggs and she thought Paul and I were out walking the dog. The whole scene here of independence (for the kids) and freedom to leave the house (me and Paul) was so counter to the craziness of Jojo’s world that my sister gently ribbed me about it. I reminded Jojo about my drowning season and how she, Joanna, was studying abroad and sending me postcards from Paris, Austria and the FRENCH RIVIERA (I have great clarity of that memory) while I was chasing babies and toddler boys all day errday. That was an awesome time for Jojo — and this is too! What wasn’t always awesome is the years she spent trying to have a baby and how very painful Mother’s Day used to be. And it’s not anymore. Walking through that time with her, something I just never experienced, gave me some awareness of the depth of that pain — and the realization that so many people struggle with sadness and loneliness and maybe feeling like where they are at right now in life is not where they want to be. For me, my early years of motherhood were indeed a blessing but also a real challenge and I learned so much about (trying to learn to) trust in God’s perfect plan. If you are staring down this weekend with sadness or despair, know that there are people who are praying for you. You are on God’s radar, even if it doesn’t feel like it all the time. God will get you through this hard season, even if you aren’t convinced this is true. I don’t mean for this to sound trite or patronizing. That hurt is real — and so is God. Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
@blackprolifewoman
Christina serves as Communications Director for the Family Institute of Connecticut, and while her Instagram account includes some of her work, mostly it’s a place for her to speak her heart as a pro-life advocate and Catholic woman pursuing adoption. Her posts are informative and give so much to ponder.
I walked to a local Catholic Church on Palm Sunday (with a mask and Lysol) to pick up palms. It was beautiful to see older people drive up with masks, take their palms and leave. A reminder that there is hope in hard times. We are the Easter People! 🙌🏾 We celebrate the second coming of our King. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 Pray with me this week for mercy and healing for our nation and world. ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️”We do not pretend that life is all beauty. We are aware of darkness and sin, of poverty and pain. But we know Jesus has conquered sin and passed through his own pain to the glory of the Resurrection. And we live in the light of his Paschal Mystery – the mystery of his Death and Resurrection. “We are an Easter People and Alleluia is our song!”. We are not looking for a shallow joy but rather a joy that comes from faith, that grows through unselfish love, that respects the “fundamental duty of love of neighbour, without which it would be unbecoming to speak of Joy”. We realize that joy is demanding; it demands unselfishness; it demands a readiness to say with Mary: “Be it done unto me according to thy word”. – John Paul II
@thismessygrace
Laura is a lyrical writer who unpacks her journey of motherhood, child loss, marriage, and family life in eloquent captions. She’s written a number of books, a popular blog, and directs a theological project on vocation, but Instagram is where readers can get a peek at her humor and heartfelt personal story.
Exhibit A: new author headshots. The illusion of the writing life. Exhibit B: the reality. Over-caffeinated, under-slept, unshowered selfie, final stretch of final edits. Every calling can shine in glimpses, sunny moments of smiles and ease. Marriage, parenting, professional work can clean up nice & smile for the camera. But behind the scenes each one demands our energy, time, sleep, sacrifice. If we didn’t want to throw in the towel some snarly days, if we didn’t worry that we were going to fail, if we didn’t fear that we weren’t cut out for this, then it wouldn’t be a true vocation. It wouldn’t be God asking us to dig deeply and give of ourselves to worthy work and love. Years ago when one of my best friends was in med school, slogging through zero sleep and unreal hours of work, I realized that her dedication & sacrifice taught me how to respect my own callings. Because no one says to budding doctors, “Are you sure you want to do that? That sounds super hard. You’ll never sleep. Can you really make it? I think you’re crazy.” But I’ve haunted myself with this cutting criticism a hundred times—the decision to have another baby, the commitment to keep writing, the juggle between work & kids. So when I catch myself doubting, or when others’ judgment drags me down, I circle back to my doctor friend. No one told her to give up because it was hard. Every calling deserves the same. Glimpses of glamour don’t reveal the grit. But grit is what grows us into wisdom, strength, and love. #vocation #writinglife p.s. book is finally done buried the lede more details to come stay tuned!!
@jeanniegaffigan
Jeannie is an actress, comedy writer, and author who also happens to be married to comedian Jim Gaffigan. Her Instagram account gives voice to her vivacious humor, especially in her stories of family life.
@justinakopp
Come for the pictures of Justina’s adorable quadruplets, stay for her reflections on faith, life, and love. Each of her posts is a ray of sunshine.
@katherine.bogner
Katherine is a Catholic schoolteacher and Director of Religious Education who uses her Instagram to cheerfully share not only her faith but also her brilliant ideas for religious education in both the home and classroom. Her posts will inspire you as a person and also as a teacher to your kids.
Turn you eyes upon Jesus, Look full in His wonderful face. And the things of earth will grow strangely dim, In the light of His glory and grace. . . . #JMJ #turnyoureyesuponjesus #immaculateheart #immaculateheartofmary #hymns #fragmentsofgriefandhope #catholicdecor #ordinarytime
@jenniferfulwiler
When it comes to brightening up your Instagram feed, no one can beat Jen, a best-selling author, stand up comic, and popular radio host. Readers love her hilariously honest takes on parenting and the Catholic life, as well as her ability to take risks and pursue her dreams.
@swissguardwife
Have you ever been curious about what it might be like to be a Swiss guard and live in the Vatican? If so, you’ll love following Joanne, who shares gorgeous photos of her Italian adventure as the wife of a current Swiss guard.
