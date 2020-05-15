10 Inspiring Catholic women to follow on Instagram

When it comes to social media, Instagram may be the best platform out there. It’s full of heartwarming images and clever ideas, and it’s not as common to see arguments or nastiness there, like on Facebook and Twitter.

If Instagram has a downside, though, it’s that the breezy photos and carefree captions can tempt us to envy of other people’s seemingly flawless lives. Luckily this pitfall can be avoided if you make a point to follow great accounts. These 10 Catholic women have honest, inspiring posts that are just the kind you want filling your Instagram feed.

@onehailmaryatatime

Kristin is a Catholic wife, mom of 7, full-time banker, and the queen of keeping it hilariously real on Instagram. As though that weren’t enough, she also coordinates a live daily Rosary on her other account @manyhailmarysatatime so following her can support your prayer life too!

@emilystimpsonchapman

Emily is a beloved favorite for many readers, as she has authored numerous books and countless articles over her decades as a Catholic writer. She pens exquisite captions on Instagram, reflecting on everything from faith and hospitality to her rollercoaster of a love story and ongoing adoption journey.

@rachelbalducci

Rachel is a writer, speaker, columnist, co-host of The Gist CatholicTV, and busy mom of 6. But her Instagram account shows her personal side as she invites readers into the messiness, joy, and hilarity of real family life. She’s so much fun to follow.

@blackprolifewoman

Christina serves as Communications Director for the Family Institute of Connecticut, and while her Instagram account includes some of her work, mostly it’s a place for her to speak her heart as a pro-life advocate and Catholic woman pursuing adoption. Her posts are informative and give so much to ponder.

@thismessygrace

Laura is a lyrical writer who unpacks her journey of motherhood, child loss, marriage, and family life in eloquent captions. She’s written a number of books, a popular blog, and directs a theological project on vocation, but Instagram is where readers can get a peek at her humor and heartfelt personal story.

@jeanniegaffigan

Jeannie is an actress, comedy writer, and author who also happens to be married to comedian Jim Gaffigan. Her Instagram account gives voice to her vivacious humor, especially in her stories of family life.

@justinakopp

Come for the pictures of Justina’s adorable quadruplets, stay for her reflections on faith, life, and love. Each of her posts is a ray of sunshine.

@katherine.bogner

Katherine is a Catholic schoolteacher and Director of Religious Education who uses her Instagram to cheerfully share not only her faith but also her brilliant ideas for religious education in both the home and classroom. Her posts will inspire you as a person and also as a teacher to your kids.

@jenniferfulwiler

When it comes to brightening up your Instagram feed, no one can beat Jen, a best-selling author, stand up comic, and popular radio host. Readers love her hilariously honest takes on parenting and the Catholic life, as well as her ability to take risks and pursue her dreams.

@swissguardwife

Have you ever been curious about what it might be like to be a Swiss guard and live in the Vatican? If so, you’ll love following Joanne, who shares gorgeous photos of her Italian adventure as the wife of a current Swiss guard.