Ask God to bless all farmers with this prayer

The agriculture industry is essential to the success of any economy. Unfortunately, it is also such a fragile industry, easily impacted by changes in weather or severe shifts in human activity. These effects are long lasting and are not easy to overcome.

This is why farmers need all the prayers they can get!

One saint who has been known for his intercessory power for farmers is St. Isidore the Farmer, whose feast is on May 15 each year. He was a holy man who daily lifted up his heart to God as he went out to till the fields.

Here is an excerpt from a Novena to St. Isidore, found in the The Rural Life Prayerbook, that can be prayed for farmers and the success of their labors.