British royals call nurses around the world to express their gratitude

On this year’s International Nurses Day, the British royal family wanted to thank all the courageous, hard-working nursing staff in the commonwealth for their work. But with the lockdown, their normal methods of thanking these essential workers had to be adapted. Thanks to modern technology, the royals contacted nursing staff on the phone and on Zoom to express their gratitude.

A video depicting how the royals teamed up to thank the medical professionals around the world was shared on the kensingtonroyal Instagram page belonging to Prince William and his wife, Catherine.

In what the BBC has described as a potential first, the video begins with a recording of the Queen thanking Prof. Kathleen McCourt, president of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation, over the telephone. “This is rather an important day … because obviously they’ve [nurses] had a very important part to play recently,” the British sovereign said.

The video continues with further thanks from Prince Charles who shared: “My family and I want to join in the chorus of thank yous to nursing and midwifery staff across the country and indeed the world.” His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall also expressed: “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary people.”

With further messages of thanks and Zoom calls, the royals aimed to reach nursing staff across the world. Kate teamed up with Sophie, Duchess of Wessex — the wife of Prince Edward (the Queen’s youngest son) — to share meetings with nurses in India, Malawi, Cyprus and beyond. Their joint appreciation was obvious to see as the royals tried to learn more about how these particular nurses are dealing with the pandemic.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is patron of Nursing Now, an organization that aims to raise the profile of the nursing profession around the world. She shared with the nurses: “I don’t know how you manage to do this and keep the show on the road, despite the extra pressures you’re all under and the challenging conditions — it’s just shown how vital the role that nurses play across the world. You should be so proud of the work that you do.”

While the royals are obviously in a privileged position, isolating in their various palaces and country estates across the United Kingdom, their efforts to adopt new technology and reach out to these selfless key workers were very much appreciated. As one nurse from a women’s center in Sierre Leone, Anita Kamara, explained to the BBC: “Having the future Queen and the countess speak to us today was really special.”

