Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Lifestyle

British royals call nurses around the world to express their gratitude

ROYALS
kensingtonroyal | Instagram | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | May 15, 2020

The royal family makes a historic first as they get together over Zoom.

On this year’s International Nurses Day, the British royal family wanted to thank all the courageous, hard-working nursing staff in the commonwealth for their work. But with the lockdown, their normal methods of thanking these essential workers had to be adapted. Thanks to modern technology, the royals contacted nursing staff on the phone and on Zoom to express their gratitude.

A video depicting how the royals teamed up to thank the medical professionals around the world was shared on the kensingtonroyal Instagram page belonging to Prince William and his wife, Catherine.

In what the BBC has described as a potential first, the video begins with a recording of the Queen thanking Prof. Kathleen McCourt, president of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation, over the telephone. “This is rather an important day … because obviously they’ve [nurses] had a very important part to play recently,” the British sovereign said.

The video continues with further thanks from Prince Charles who shared: “My family and I want to join in the chorus of thank yous to nursing and midwifery staff across the country and indeed the world.” His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall also expressed: “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary people.”

With further messages of thanks and Zoom calls, the royals aimed to reach nursing staff across the world. Kate teamed up with Sophie, Duchess of Wessex — the wife of Prince Edward (the Queen’s youngest son) — to share meetings with nurses in India, Malawi, Cyprus and  beyond. Their joint appreciation was obvious to see as the royals tried to learn more about how these particular nurses are dealing with the pandemic.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is patron of Nursing Now, an organization that aims to raise the profile of the nursing profession around the world. She shared with the nurses: “I don’t know how you manage to do this and keep the show on the road, despite the extra pressures you’re all under and the challenging conditions — it’s just shown how vital the role that nurses play across the world. You should be so proud of the work that you do.”

While the royals are obviously in a privileged position, isolating in their various palaces and country estates across the United Kingdom, their efforts to adopt new technology and reach out to these selfless key workers were very much appreciated. As one nurse from a women’s center in Sierre Leone, Anita Kamara, explained to the BBC: “Having the future Queen and the countess speak to us today was really special.”

Read more:
7 Royals who chose the Catholic faith over their royal status
Read more:
4 Royal couples who were saints
Tags:
CoronavirusnurseRoyalty
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Tom Hoopes
    Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  5. Aleteia
    With Fatima shrine closed, a virtual pilgrimage is organized
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls faithful to unite with believers of all religions for …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope thanks nurses: You are among the ‘saints next …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]