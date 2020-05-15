Papal basilicas prepare to open the doors

Those in charge of the four major Roman Basilicas, also known as the Papal Basilicas, are studying what needs to be done in order to open their doors so the faithful can assist at the sacred liturgy once more.

The four basilicas are St. John Lateran, St. Mary Major, St. Paul Outside the Walls, and of course, St. Peter’s.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said Thursday that representatives of the Papal Basilicas attended a meeting on Thursday morning promoted by the Vatican Secretariat of State.

The meeting allowed them to discuss the “new aspects of Phase 2,” which Italy is now in. As part of Phase 2, churches will be allowed to open their doors to the faithful once again for the celebration of Holy Mass beginning on May 18.

Among the items discussed were the “necessary measures most suitable to guarantee the safety of the faithful.”

© Vatican Media