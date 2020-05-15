Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Church

Papal basilicas prepare to open the doors

© Vatican Media
Share
Print
Aleteia | May 15, 2020

Implementing the measures most suitable for keeping the faithful safe.

Those in charge of the four major Roman Basilicas, also known as the Papal Basilicas, are studying what needs to be done in order to open their doors so the faithful can assist at the sacred liturgy once more.

The four basilicas are St. John Lateran, St. Mary Major, St. Paul Outside the Walls, and of course, St. Peter’s.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said Thursday that representatives of the Papal Basilicas attended a meeting on Thursday morning promoted by the Vatican Secretariat of State.

The meeting allowed them to discuss the “new aspects of Phase 2,” which Italy is now in. As part of Phase 2, churches will be allowed to open their doors to the faithful once again for the celebration of Holy Mass beginning on May 18.

Among the items discussed were the “necessary measures most suitable to guarantee the safety of the faithful.”

© Vatican Media
© Vatican Media
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Tom Hoopes
    Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  5. Aleteia
    With Fatima shrine closed, a virtual pilgrimage is organized
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls faithful to unite with believers of all religions for …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope thanks nurses: You are among the ‘saints next …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]