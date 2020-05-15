Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Pope Francis’ prayer to St. Joseph, protector of families

© Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk
Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz | May 15, 2020

“Father, you entrusted to Saint Joseph what you held most precious”

In his message for the this year’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees, to be marked September 27, 2020, Pope Francis included a prayer to St. Joseph, patron of families.

He said the prayer is “suggested by the example of Saint Joseph at the time he was forced to flee to Egypt to save the child Jesus.”

Here it is:

Father, you entrusted to Saint Joseph what you held most precious: the child Jesus and his Mother, in order to protect them from the dangers and threats of the wicked.

Grant that we may experience his protection and help. May he, who shared in the sufferings of those who flee from the hatred of the powerful, console and protect all our brothers and sisters driven by war, poverty and necessity to leave their homes and their lands to set out as refugees for safer places.

Help them, through the intercession of Saint Joseph, to find the strength to persevere, give them comfort in sorrows and courage amid their trials.

Grant to those who welcome them some of the tender love of this just and wise father, who loved Jesus as a true son and sustained Mary at every step of the way.

May he, who earned his bread by the work of his hands, watch over those who have seen everything in life taken away and obtain for them the dignity of a job and the serenity of a home.

We ask this through Jesus Christ, your Son, whom Saint Joseph saved by fleeing to Egypt, and trusting in the intercession of the Virgin Mary, whom he loved as a faithful husband in accordance with your will. Amen.

Tags:
FamilyPope FrancisPrayers for a Particular NeedRefugees
