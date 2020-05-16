Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method

Instead of meditating on five mysteries during the Rosary, it can be beneficial to focus your attention on a single mystery.
However, that is not the only way to pray the Rosary.
In the Golden Manual, a book of devotion from the 18th century, the author recommends praying on a single mystery during the entire five decades.
[These methods are meant] to assist in the more devout recitation of the Rosary, which consists essentially in the recitation of the vocal prayers while the mind dwells upon the subject of the mystery. The whole Rosary may even be recited in the contemplation of any one of the mysteries in which we may feel more devotion.
This is a very simple method of reciting the Rosary, one that focuses on our attention on one event from the life of Christ.
In this way, we can immerse ourselves into that single mystery and learn more about it as we pray the five decades.
A way to deepen this even more would be to keep the Bible open in front of you, pausing before each decade to read the Bible passage again, leaving a few moments for a type of “lectio divina” or “divine reading.” This method can facilitate a prayerful encounter with Jesus and allow for a deeper engagement of scripture.
If you are looking for a new way to pray the Rosary that is simple and leads to fruitful prayer, try focusing on one mystery during the whole Rosary.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!