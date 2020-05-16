Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method

Philip Kosloski | May 16, 2020

Instead of meditating on five mysteries during the Rosary, it can be beneficial to focus your attention on a single mystery.

The most common way of praying the Rosary consists of meditating on five mysteries that are taken from various events from the life of Jesus Christ. An individual is directed to meditate on these different mysteries while praying five decades of the Hail Mary.

However, that is not the only way to pray the Rosary.

In the Golden Manual, a book of devotion from the 18th century, the author recommends praying on a single mystery during the entire five decades.

[These methods are meant] to assist in the more devout recitation of the Rosary, which consists essentially in the recitation of the vocal prayers while the mind dwells upon the subject of the mystery. The whole Rosary may even be recited in the contemplation of any one of the mysteries in which we may feel more devotion.

This is a very simple method of reciting the Rosary, one that focuses on our attention on one event from the life of Christ.

In this way, we can immerse ourselves into that single mystery and learn more about it as we pray the five decades.

A way to deepen this even more would be to keep the Bible open in front of you, pausing before each decade to read the Bible passage again, leaving a few moments for a type of “lectio divina” or “divine reading.” This method can facilitate a prayerful encounter with Jesus and allow for a deeper engagement of scripture.

If you are looking for a new way to pray the Rosary that is simple and leads to fruitful prayer, try focusing on one mystery during the whole Rosary.

