Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Some Vatican officials donate two months’ salary to COVID-19 fund

Konrad Krajewski
ANDREAS SOLARO | AFP
John Burger | May 17, 2020

On behalf of Pope Francis, papal almoner solicited donations during Holy Week for victims of coronavirus.

Ask and you shall receive. And sometimes you shall be surprised.

The Apostolic Almoner, the bishop at the Vatican charged with overseeing the pope’s charitable outreach, approached fellow bishops in April, asking if they might like to donate to a special fund for assistance to victims of COVID-19. It was Holy Week, and the pandemic of the novel coronavirus was intensifying.

The official, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, said this week that some of the bishops he approached ended up giving the equivalent of a month’s worth — or even two — of their salary.

“There was a great response,” Cardinal Krajewski told Catholic News Agency. “It exceeded all of our thoughts.”

Krajewski wrote April 6, two days after Palm Sunday, to prelates who are members of the “Papal Chapel” to show their solidarity with those suffering during the pandemic by making an offering, Vatican News reported at the time. Members of the Papal Chapel assist the pope in his functions as the spiritual head of the Church, especially in ceremonies and liturgies.

In this way, the pope’s official almsgiver said, they would “be united intimately and in a special way” to the pope. Cardinal Krajewski said that the Holy Father would decide on the beneficiaries of the alms collected, according to Vatican News. In the CNA article, he gave Romania as an example, as well as Zambia, which would receive a shipment of ventilators.

The cardinal told the news agency that he also received donations from people within the Vatican whom he hadn’t approached, such as a group of policemen.

“It was a heartfelt response because it was a particular moment: Holy Week during the coronavirus,” he said.

Krajewski made the request, apparently, because members of the Papal Chapel would not be able to assist the pope during Holy Week liturgies, because of the pandemic. This could be a way for them to be spiritually present with him. The Polish cardinal invited them to make a contribution in order to share in the sufferings of “those in trial” during the health emergency.

 

Tags:
CoronavirusVatican
