Watch the impressive rhythm of these religious as they pray St. Francis’ prayer

If you’ve been feeling a little blue and need your spirits lifted, then look no further than three members from the Fraternity Poor of Jesus Christ. Demonstrating their dexterity and rhythmical talent, they sing along to the hymn “Make me a channel of your peace,” inspired by the teachings of St. Francis of Assisi. It’s a lovely rendition of the hymn made even more beautiful by the laughter and joy coming from the performance. Make sure you watch right to the end for all the fun!

At a time when so many are yearning for a little more peace, you might feel inspired to give this a go at home — all it takes is a few cups and some carefully timed hand clapping.

Please note: if kids are involved we can’t guarantee that your ears will get much rest, but no doubt you’ll have some fun! If you do try it, why not share your own version on Aleteia’s Facebook page to spread a little more joy?