The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
This 3D "carbon copy" of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Pray
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Pope's mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Watch the impressive rhythm of these religious as they pray St. Francis’ prayer

[facebook url="https://www.facebook.com/fraternitypjcLA/videos/743476286392828/" /]
Cerith Gardiner | May 17, 2020

This viral video shows religious from the Fraternity Poor of Jesus Christ in full song with an important message for us all.

If you’ve been feeling a little blue and need your spirits lifted, then look no further than  three members from the Fraternity Poor of Jesus Christ. Demonstrating their dexterity and rhythmical talent, they sing along to the hymn “Make me a channel of your peace,” inspired by the teachings of St. Francis of Assisi. It’s a lovely rendition of the hymn made even more beautiful by the laughter and joy coming from the performance. Make sure you watch right to the end for all the fun!

At a time when so many are yearning for a little more peace, you might feel inspired to give this a go at home — all it takes is a few cups and some carefully timed hand clapping.

Please note: if kids are involved we can’t guarantee that your ears will get much rest, but no doubt you’ll have some fun! If you do try it, why not share your own version on Aleteia’s Facebook page to spread a little more joy?

14 Wise words of advice for modern-day life from St. Francis of Assisi
Franciscan University to cover tuition for new students because of COVID-19
