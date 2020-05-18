Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Inspiring Stories

The doctor advised the parents to “terminate,” but they chose prayer instead

Photo provided by author
Share
Print
zeldacaldwell | May 18, 2020

The couple wouldn’t consider abortion. “We said, ‘No, God gave us this baby and God will take the baby if He wants to.'”

Courtney and Andrew were excited about their first pregnancy, but were told at the first ultrasound there were already signs of a problem. There seemed to be little to no amniotic fluid, a situation sometimes found when the baby’s kidneys aren’t working properly.
A second ultrasound at a high-risk pregnancy hospital confirmed almost no amniotic fluid, and the doctor said that likely meant the baby wouldn’t survive until birth, or would die soon after birth. She advised the parents to terminate the pregnancy.
The couple wouldn’t consider abortion. “We said, ‘No, God gave us this baby and God will take the baby if He wants to,'” remembers Courtney.
The doctor didn’t drop the subject. “She pointed out that if we changed our mind, we only had a few weeks, because I was at 22 weeks and abortion is legal through 24 weeks in Pennsylvania.”  Courtney found the casual way in which abortion was recommended to be disturbing.
“The doctor didn’t use the word abortion. She said ‘terminate.’ It was worded like it would be less of a hassle to just ‘terminate’ than to have her.”
Family and friends surrounding the couple began praying for God to change the situation.  Courtney’s grandmother had friends around the country praying for a healthy pregnancy. By this time another ultrasound showed the baby’s kidneys were functioning fine, leaving doctors baffled as to the cause of the precariously low amniotic fluid.
Fr. Gus (Augustine) Fernando of St. Killian’s parish, Farmingdale, Long Island, heard about the crisis pregnancy. As he prayed for a healthy baby he heard the words, “The baby will be OK and will be a blessing to them.” This beautiful message along with all the prayers brought hope to Courtney and Andrew.
Baby Josie was born on March 17, 2018, but her parents were told to prepare for the worst, because the infant couldn’t breath on her own.  A grief counselor came to tell the new parents that Josie probably wouldn’t survive. Meanwhile Josie was put on an oscillator ventilator that resulted in torn lungs, had elevated blood pressure and an enlarged heart. Facing a grim outcome, the word went out that more prayer was desperately needed. Fr. Gus again sensed the baby would be fine, and relayed to the couple, “Jesus will take care of Josie.”
By 8 p.m. that night, the baby’s condition had improved dramatically. “The doctor said, ‘I don’t know what you people are doing but keep doing it. She’s a lot better.” In less than 24 hours, her lungs had expanded, the tears had started healing, her blood pressure was regulating, and hear heart was better! By the next day Josie was on a regular ventilator, and the next day she was breathing on her own.
Photo provided by author
Josie is now an adorable, healthy two-year-old girl, surrounded by love. Her mother is grateful she wasn’t swayed by a negative doctor’s recommendation. “What I think about is pregnant women that aren’t in as good a situation as I was in (married, with jobs and supportive families, etc.) and could be talked into aborting their child by a doctor saying it’s a good idea.” Courtney hopes to encourage pregnant moms, especially if they’ve been given a negative prognosis, not to give in to any pressure to abort.
“You’ll always be glad you had your child!”
Photos provided by author
Tags:
AbortionPro-life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
  4. John Burger
    Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of …
  5. Tom Hoopes
    Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]