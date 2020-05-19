9 Saints with epic beards

Click here to launch the slideshow

Many men participate annually in “No Shave November,” heralding the coming of winter with facial hair to keep their faces warm. In quarantine, however, the tongue-in-cheek ritual has turned into “No Shave March … and April … and May.” There’s even a pop-culture term for it: the quarantine beard

If you’re one of the many guys growing out your beard or mustache while sheltering at home, you might like to know that you’ve got some formidable predecessors. When it comes to epic facial hair, no one can beat these holy men.