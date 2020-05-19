Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Spirituality

A brief and simple way to meditate on Jesus’ ascension

Jesus' ascension
Gebhard Fugel | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 19, 2020

This method breaks down the events of the ascension into bite-sized meditations for use during the Rosary.

If you are looking to enter into the mystery of Jesus’ ascension more deeply, one way is to take apart the episode into smaller segments, reflecting on every action that occurs.

This can be done quite effectively during the Rosary as you meditate on the Glorious Mysteries.

The Rosary is meant to be a meditative prayer, where you are immersed into the life of Jesus Christ and his mother. However, at times we can get lost in the prayers and forget to meditate on the mystery.

One way to stay focused on the mystery and grow deeper in love and knowledge of Jesus’ ascension, is to focus on the following short sentences before praying each Hail Mary. These sentences are found in Fr. John Procter’s Rosary Guide and are a great way to focus our prayer in a simple way.

It is hoped that the sentences will bring our attention back to the mystery we are meditating on, fight distractions and help us grow deeper in love of God.

  1. Jesus appears to our Lady and His disciples on Mount Olivet. [Hail Mary…]
  2. He gives them His last instructions. [Hail Mary…]
  3. He sends them to preach to the whole world. [Hail Mary…]
  4. He lifts up His hands and blesses them. [Hail Mary…]
  5. He ascends into heaven. [Hail Mary…]
  6. The Angels welcome their King. [Hail Mary…]
  7. He sits at the right hand of His Father. [Hail Mary…]
  8. He is our Advocate in heaven. [Hail Mary…]
  9. He prepares a place there for us. [Hail Mary…]
  10. He teaches us to hope for heaven, and to desire heavenly things. [Hail Mary…]
Read more:
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
Read more:
Put yourself in the presence of Jesus during the Rosary

 

Tags:
RosarySpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. John Burger
    Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
  5. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  6. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
  8. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]