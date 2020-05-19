A brief and simple way to meditate on Jesus’ ascension

If you are looking to enter into the mystery of Jesus’ ascension more deeply, one way is to take apart the episode into smaller segments, reflecting on every action that occurs.

This can be done quite effectively during the Rosary as you meditate on the Glorious Mysteries.

The Rosary is meant to be a meditative prayer, where you are immersed into the life of Jesus Christ and his mother. However, at times we can get lost in the prayers and forget to meditate on the mystery.

One way to stay focused on the mystery and grow deeper in love and knowledge of Jesus’ ascension, is to focus on the following short sentences before praying each Hail Mary. These sentences are found in Fr. John Procter’s Rosary Guide and are a great way to focus our prayer in a simple way.

It is hoped that the sentences will bring our attention back to the mystery we are meditating on, fight distractions and help us grow deeper in love of God.

Jesus appears to our Lady and His disciples on Mount Olivet. [Hail Mary…] He gives them His last instructions. [Hail Mary…] He sends them to preach to the whole world. [Hail Mary…] He lifts up His hands and blesses them. [Hail Mary…] He ascends into heaven. [Hail Mary…] The Angels welcome their King. [Hail Mary…] He sits at the right hand of His Father. [Hail Mary…] He is our Advocate in heaven. [Hail Mary…] He prepares a place there for us. [Hail Mary…] He teaches us to hope for heaven, and to desire heavenly things. [Hail Mary…]

