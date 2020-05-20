Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Art & Culture

7 Catholic artists who live stream concerts

MATT MAHER
Jason Kempin | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | Getty Images via AFP
Share
Print
J-P Mauro

A faith-filled music fix for fans of Catholic music and prayer.

It’s been nearly three months since the first isolation orders were issued, and being cooped up hasn’t been so bad, what with the abundance of virtual tours and online prayer groups that have arisen to help pass the time. Even with a variety of online content at our fingertips, however, we are feeling the loss of our all time favorite source of entertainment: live musical performances.

There’s a reason why all the biggest names in the music industry eventually put out a live album. Live concerts give fans a chance to connect with the artist on a different level than studio recordings. Whereas recordings allow artists to use multiple takes to get just the right sound, in a live setting there is only one chance to show off your chops. The presence of a receptive audience can also completely change a performance, bringing an energy to the room that can inspire an artist to thrust their skills to new heights.

It could be a while until we see live local music again, let alone festivals and arena events. Even after the isolation orders are lifted, will people want to stand shoulder-to-shoulder, risking possible infection just for a chance to see their favorite artists?

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait for an answer to this uncertainty, as many Catholic musicians are taking their shows to Facebook live, where they’re keeping the musical tradition of live performances alive and well. We’ve assembled a list of such devoted artists, who have been putting out a consistent feed of live-from-isolation shows to fill the gap. Lets take a look!

Sarah Hart


Sarah Hart has been working hard to maintain and grow her following during the months of isolation. Sometimes putting up multiple videos per week, Hart entertains with her skills on the piano, guitar, and even ukulele, accompanying her soothing voice. Along with live music, Sarah’s feed is filled with uplifting messages, candid thoughts, and even guided prayers. Hart’s next listed show scheduled for June 5. Visit her Facebook page for more details.

Matt Maher


One of the biggest names in contemporary Catholic music, Matt Maher needs no introduction. His superb touch on the keys and soaring tenor voice have led to a successful multi-decade career. During isolation, Maher has been keeping his gifts sharp by putting on a series of living room concerts. As an added bonus, you get to see Maher with a grizzly beard that he’s been growing over the last few months. Honestly, it looks great on him and we hope he keeps it. Check out his Facebook Live videos here.

Steve Angrisano


Steve Angrisano has been making daily posts inspired by the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, supporting this devotion with solid guitar work and a smoky yet smooth voice. Each video opens with a prayer and maintains an air of faith throughout. These videos are essential viewing for anyone who misses faithful church music. See his collection of over 60 streamed videos here.

Luke Spehar


One of the most talented guitarists on the Catholic music scene, Luke Spehar has been putting out more than a few videos during the lockdown. He was especially active around Easter, but he has an upcoming Memorial Day Concert, “Never Forget.” The show is planned to be held in person at Mears Park in St. Paul, “Rain or COVID” as the flyer states, but it may wind up being changed to a purely streamed performance. Either way, it will be viewable on Spehar’s Facebook page; click here for more details.

Sarah Kroger


Sarah Kroger is still putting out new music in her isolation. “Standing in Your Light,” featured above, is her brand new single, released in April. To support the new song and her house-bound fans, Kroger is also putting on live-stream shows from her home. Her videos are really fun because she interacts well with those who are watching live, which makes it feel like you’re just comfortably hanging out with a friend. Check out her catalogue here.

John Angotti


We actually discovered Angotti through his Facebook concerts. His music is very much like the hymns one would hear in church, with a few more intricate chord patters and a voice that reminds us of Elton John. Angotti’s livestreams are especially good because he gets a few other musicians to play with him, from a safe social distance, giving a little variety to the sound. He only has a few videos up, but they’re pretty long and jam packed with wonderful music. Take a look here.

P.J. Anderson


Also sporting a slick isolation beard, P.J. Anderson has been putting out a few live videos during lockdown. Supported by his great voice and charismatic personality, they entertain for the entire duration. Our favorite is his most recent video, simply called “P.J. Anderson’s Video,” because it has the best sound quality, but even if some of the others make his guitar sound a little tinny, his voice rises through to make them worth a listen.

Tags:
Catholic MusicCoronavirusTechnology
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
  5. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of Pope John Paul II’s best quotes on love, marriage, …
  7. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]