Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Lifestyle

Doctor dad dresses as dinosaur to visit family

DR. JUAN LAMBERT
dr.juanlambert | Instagram | Fair Use
Share
Print
Aleteia | May 20, 2020

When the pandemic kept this husband and father from seeing his loved ones, he found an ingenious solution.

Dr. Juan Lambert is one of the many healthcare professionals on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in Brazil. He works in a first aid unit in the city of São Sebastião, on the coast of the State of São Paulo in southern Brazil.

Due to the risk of catching and transmitting the virus, the doctor has been in isolation, and had not seen his four-year-old son and his wife Maryane, who is five months pregnant, for 35 days. Maryane and Lucca went to live with her parents, while Juan remained alone at home.

He missed his family so much that he had to find a safe way to see his loved ones again, and came up with an unusual solution. He bought an adult-size dinosaur costume, sterilized it, and put on a face mask. With a lot of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, he went to visit his family, enduring temperatures reaching 104ºF.

Only then was it possible for him to give everyone a loving and safe hug.

“My son’s hug was the fuel I needed to continue fighting the coronavirus,” the doctor said.

At first, little Lucca was frightened when he saw the huge dinosaur coming in the gate, but he then realized that his beloved father was inside that disguise. Although he’s small, he understands why the family is temporarily separated.

“My daddy is there to kill the coronavirus and he can’t stay here with us. Kill that virus now and come to us, Daddy,” Lucca said.

On his Instagram profile, Dr. Lambert summarized the meeting saying: “An indescribable feeling. Thank you, my God.”

The meeting with the Daddysaurus lasted only 40 minutes so as not to draw a crowd in the neighborhood.

Here is the video shot by Maryane:

Read more:
Meet the 99-year-old French doctor still treating patients with COVID-19
Read more:
Retired doctor walks Camino pilgrimage in own driveway, raises $15,000
Tags:
CoronavirusFamilyHealthcareParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
  5. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of Pope John Paul II’s best quotes on love, marriage, …
  7. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]