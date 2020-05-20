Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with "Mary" as a middle name
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima's 5 lessons for 2020

Feeling lonely? Turn to your guardian angel for comfort

Philip Kosloski | May 20, 2020

We often forget that our guardian angel is there for us, especially when we are feeling isolated.

At various times in our lives we may feel overwhelmingly alone. This could be on account of our solitary living situation, or because our family does not provide the emotional care and support we need.

Whatever our situation may be, having feelings of isolation can be difficult to endure.

The good news is that not only is God with us, he also appointed a guardian angel to be at our side!

As the Catechism of the Catholic Church affirms, “From its beginning until death, human life is surrounded by their watchful care and intercession. ‘Beside each believer stands an angel as protector and shepherd leading him to life.’ Already here on earth the Christian life shares by faith in the blessed company of angels and men united in God” (CCC 336).

However, we often forget this truth of the faith. Our mortal eyes do not see the spiritual beings that surround us and their presence is not always felt.

Early 20th-century writer Rev. H. G. Hughes reflects on this reality in the Pulpit Commentary on Catholic Teaching.

How consoling is the thought of princes of the heavenly court charged with the care of our souls and bodies; ever at hand to ward off temptation; to repulse the demons, to suggest good and holy thoughts, to protect us from bodily danger and accidents in our coming and going; to stand by us and care for us till at last they shall joyfully present our souls, redeemed and cleansed before the throne of God to receive the reward.

Hughes suggests that the Christian soul should daily call to mind the presence of their guardian angel and remember their vital role in our lives.

We should examine ourselves to see whether we have neglected and forgotten our angel guardianIt is to our interest to invoke him; to second his efforts by our earnest endeavors to avoid sin … Remembering the presence of our guardian angel, we shall remember also the presence of God. We shall thereby be supported in temptation and restrained from sin; we shall be consoled in affliction and kept temperate in the time of joy: cultivating the friendship of our celestial companion we shall be kept from harmful affection for the creatures of earth; more than any earthly guide and counselor he will teach and lead us along the heavenly way, until the veil is taken from our eyes, and we shall behold at the last the angel of the Lord with whom we shall praise and bless the Father of us both forever in heaven.

If you are feeling especially lonely and isolated, pray daily to your guardian angel and ask for their consoling help to endure this present trial.

