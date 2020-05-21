Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Lifestyle

7 Names for your baby girl inspired by the birthplaces of popular saints

PINK, NEWBORN, GIRL
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | May 21, 2020

Take a little inspiration for your newborn from the hometown of some prominant holy people.

Click here to launch the slideshow

In Catholic families it is a long tradition to name children after particular saints. Today it is also popular to name children after particular locations. If you are drawn to the latter but want to bring a spiritual meaning to your child’s name, consider selecting the birthplace of a favorite saint. Fortunately, there are a number of saints who were born in towns that would make lovely names for a newborn daughter. So if you’re in need of a little inspiration, have a look at these place names that would be beautiful options for any baby girl.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
10 Great boys’ names inspired by important spiritual places
Read more:
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Baby namesSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of Pope John Paul II’s best quotes on love, marriage, …
  5. John Burger
    Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of …
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. Anna Ashkova
    A beautiful prayer to Mary left by St. John Paul II as a legacy …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]