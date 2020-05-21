7 Names for your baby girl inspired by the birthplaces of popular saints

Click here to launch the slideshow

In Catholic families it is a long tradition to name children after particular saints. Today it is also popular to name children after particular locations. If you are drawn to the latter but want to bring a spiritual meaning to your child’s name, consider selecting the birthplace of a favorite saint. Fortunately, there are a number of saints who were born in towns that would make lovely names for a newborn daughter. So if you’re in need of a little inspiration, have a look at these place names that would be beautiful options for any baby girl.