Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
News

Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses around the country

COMMUNION
Shutterstock | Marco Iacobucci Epp
Share
Print
John Burger | May 21, 2020

As public officials lift COVID-19 restrictions, bishops prepare parishes for safely bringing the faithful back to church.

Masks, the 6-foot rule, and Communion in the hand are the predominant features that will characterize the Catholic Mass in the coming months, as churches reopen to the faithful and society continues to take measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several dioceses and archdiocese have published guidelines for parishes to follow in order to allow the faithful to attend liturgies once again, some two months after a near total ban. Bishops and their staffs have worked out plans in consultation with civic officials and health experts. Most of the plans follow a “phased-in” approach, beginning with church openings for private prayer and moving on to Mass for greater and greater numbers of people.

In New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo permitted houses of worship to hold services for up to 10 persons, beginning today. The same day, Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York and Bishop Nicholas A. DiMarzio of Brooklyn held a news conference in a Manhattan church to outline their plans for reopening. At first, churches will be open just for private prayer and Confession. Later, small weddings and funerals will be allowed. Cardinal Dolan said it might be at least six weeks before churches in the archdiocese have Mass on Sundays again.

Priests will be tested weekly for COVID-19, a move that Cardinal Dolan hopes will reassure church-goers, he said.

New York City was hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In upstate New York, where the situation was not as bad, churches might be able to have Sunday Mass again sooner.

“We will move more slowly,” Bishop DiMarzio said.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz also allowed religious services for up to 10 people. In response, the Minnesota Catholic Conference said that the number was too low and said bishops in the state would give parishes permission to allow attendance of up to one-third of each church’s seating capacity.

In the Archdiocese of Newark, N.J., attendance will be limited to 50% of a church’s capacity.

Tags:
CoronavirusMass
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of Pope John Paul II’s best quotes on love, marriage, …
  5. John Burger
    Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of …
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. Anna Ashkova
    A beautiful prayer to Mary left by St. John Paul II as a legacy …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]