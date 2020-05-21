Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Spirituality

How Jesus’ presence is still with us after his ascension

JESUS' ASCENSION
jorisvo | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 21, 2020

Even though Jesus ascended into Heaven, his presence is still with us in a real and tangible way.

Before Jesus left his apostles, he said to them, “I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you. In a little while the world will no longer see me, but you will see me, because I live and you will live” (John 14:18-19).

While in a one sense Jesus was referring to the “Advocate,” or the Holy Spirit that he gives to his apostles on Pentecost, Jesus is also referring to other ways he has promised to be “with us.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church summarizes these particular ways he is present, which are mentioned by Jesus throughout the Gospels.

Christ Jesus, who died, yes, who was raised from the dead, who is at the right hand of God, who indeed intercedes for us,” is present in many ways to his Church: in his word, in his Church’s prayer, “where two or three are gathered in my name,” in the poor, the sick, and the imprisoned, in the sacraments of which he is the author, in the sacrifice of the Mass, and in the person of the minister. But “he is present … most especially in the Eucharistic species.” (CCC 1373)

Each time we read the Bible, especially the Gospels, Jesus is present with us, though not in a visible way.

He is present when we pray, again, not in a visible way, but a real and abiding presence.

Jesus also explained to his apostles that, “Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me” (Matthew 25:40). Whenever we see a poor, sick or imprisoned person, we see Jesus in a special way and our actions are done as if Jesus were that person.

Last, but not least, Jesus is present in the Holy Eucharist. This is the most tangible way Jesus is present, as we are able to accept Jesus inside of our own bodies.

In the most blessed sacrament of the Eucharist “the body and blood, together with the soul and divinity, of our Lord Jesus Christ and, therefore, the whole Christ is truly, really, and substantially contained.” “This presence is called ‘real’ — by which is not intended to exclude the other types of presence as if they could not be ‘real’ too, but because it is presence in the fullest sense: that is to say, it is a substantial presence by which Christ, God and man, makes himself wholly and entirely present.”  (CCC 1374)

The Eucharistic presence of Jesus remains a mystery to us, but the Church affirms that it is real, containing Jesus’ body, blood, soul and divinity.

So while Jesus may have “left” his apostles when he ascended into Heaven, he did not leave us alone and remains with us in various ways that are in some ways greater than his bodily presence in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

Read more:
Jesus doesn’t want us to feel alone or isolated
Read more:
4 Incredible Eucharistic miracles that defy scientific explanation
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of Pope John Paul II’s best quotes on love, marriage, …
  5. John Burger
    Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of …
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. Anna Ashkova
    A beautiful prayer to Mary left by St. John Paul II as a legacy …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]