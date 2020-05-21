Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Art & Culture

Modern technology reveals hidden text on Dead Sea Scroll fragment

Dead Scrolls
The University of Manchester
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | May 21, 2020

Researchers had considered the fragments to be blank scraps of paper.

A collection of fragments from the Dead Sea Scrolls that were previously believed to be blank have been shown to hold the remains of Hebrew text, thanks to the application of modern technology.

The study was performed by the Network for the Study of Dispersed Qumran Cave Artefacts and Archival Sources (DQCAAS), which explained that the fragments were donated to the University of Leeds in the 1950s for analysis of their physical and chemical composition. Because they were seen as blank bits of scrap paper, they were thought to be perfect for such analysis, which could harm the more complete scrolls.

The team explained that after sitting in storage for the majority of the second half of the 20th century, the samples were donated to the University of Manchester in 1997, where they remained for another two decades. They were given little thought until Professor Joan Taylor recently prepared to conduct a new study on their materials, but when she began examining them, she caught a glimpse of a figure that looked distinctly like a faded Hebrew letter. In the report, Taylor commented:

“Looking at one of the fragments with a magnifying glass, I thought I saw a small, faded letter – a lamed, the Hebrew letter ‘L’,” said Professor Taylor. “Frankly, since all these fragments were supposed to be blank and had even been cut into for leather studies, I also thought I might be imagining things. But then it seemed maybe other fragments could have very faded letters, too.”

Enticed by this new lead, the University of Manchester website reports, Taylor subjected the 51 fragments to multispectral imaging, which revealed clear lettering on four of the samples. The clearest of these contains 15-16 letters, most of which are only partial, but one fragment was clearly identified as the Hebrew word Shabbat, meaning Sabbath.

It is unclear what further revelations might be gleaned from this discovery, but the DQCAAS team is preparing to commence a new study on these Dead Sea Scroll fragments, which will hopefully be published in the upcoming months. Click here to read the full report.

Tags:
ArchaeologyHistoryScienceTechnology
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of Pope John Paul II’s best quotes on love, marriage, …
  5. John Burger
    Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of …
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. Anna Ashkova
    A beautiful prayer to Mary left by St. John Paul II as a legacy …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]