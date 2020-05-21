Prepare for holy communion with this prayer of joy and gratitude

If you haven’t been able to receive communion for a long time, make sure to prepare your heart for the gift Jesus will give you.
If it has been a long time since we received holy communion, we should make the proper preparations. In addition to finding an opportunity to go to confession, we should also prepare our hearts with a prayer of joy and gratitude.
Here is an example, excerpted from A Manual of Prayers for the Use of the Catholic Laity. It reminds us of the beauty behind holy communion and how it unites us with our beloved, Jesus.
O most loving Father I come to you with full confidence, and throw myself into the arms of your most sweet love and mercy.
I hope, O Lord, that you will never cast me away from your Presence, you who so lovingly invite us to yourself, saying, Come unto Me, all you that labor and are heavy-burdened, and I will refresh you. Behold, I come, O Lord, receive me according to you word, and I shall live, and let me not be disappointed of my hope.
Accept, Lord, my heart as a burnt offering; I give it all to you; I give you my eyes, to see you alone and all things in you: my ears, to hear your Word: my mouth, my lips and tongue, to be filled with your praise, and to sing of your glory and of your greatness all the day long: my hands, to be stretched forth in prayer to you in heaven, or in alms to the poor, and to do you will: my feet, to be led into the way of peace: all my members, that they may say, Lord, who is like unto you?
Bless the Lord, O my soul, and let all that is within me bless His holy name: bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits. I now freely surrender all these earthly things, for in you alone I have all things: I renounce myself, for I am your: I live, yet not I, but you, Christ Jesus, lives in me. I love you with all my heart, with all my mind, with all my soul, and with all my strength. Amen.
