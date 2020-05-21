Prepare for holy communion with this prayer of joy and gratitude

Sometimes we can take receiving holy communion for granted, being able to attend Mass every Sunday or even every day. However, when even that is not possible, such as during the most recent quarantine, we may finally realize how much of a gift holy communion is.

If it has been a long time since we received holy communion, we should make the proper preparations. In addition to finding an opportunity to go to confession, we should also prepare our hearts with a prayer of joy and gratitude.

Here is an example, excerpted from A Manual of Prayers for the Use of the Catholic Laity. It reminds us of the beauty behind holy communion and how it unites us with our beloved, Jesus.