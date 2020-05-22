Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Travel

Exclusive photos: Rome after the coronavirus lockdown

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Aleteia | May 22, 2020

As restrictions ease, the Eternal City begins to reemerge.

Click here to launch the slideshow

After 50 days of total lockdown, Italy is beginning to returning to normal. Or at least a new normal, featuring masks, social distancing regulations and the absence of the usual crowds. View the Aleteia’s Antoine Mekary’s photos of  view of Rome after the lockdown.

Launch the slideshow

 

Tags:
CoronavirusItaly
