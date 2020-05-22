Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Spirituality

How St. Rita miraculously saved a girl from a plague

SAINT RITA OF CASCIA
Roscini Claudio | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 22, 2020

When many Italian cities were suffering from a contagious disease, one girl turned to St. Rita’s intercession.

St. Rita of Cascia is known by many as the “Patron Saint of the Impossible,” as countless miracles have been attributed to her intercession. One example comes from Italy during the 17th century, when a vicious plague ravaged many different cities.

According to an early 20th-century book entitled Life of St. Rita of Cascia, during 1656 a young girl who was devoted to St. Rita was exposed to the disease and was nearly buried with her relatives.

It happened that whilst she was sleeping one night with her two aunts they were both unexpectedly attacked by the pestilence, and both of them died that night whilst she was asleep. When she awoke she was so frightened by what had happened that she fell off into a faint so deep that she, too, was thought to be dead, and she was put with the two corpses on a cart and carried to the cemetery of St. Paul that had been arranged for those who died of that disease. 

However, when they reached the cemetery, the little girl woke up and never contracted the disease, even though she was directly exposed to it.

When they were removing the bodies from the cart she was found to be alive and conscious, and was carried back to her home amidst the astonishment and joy of all who were present. When she was asked at home how it was that she was alive, she answered, ‘I do not know, except that when I awoke and saw that I was lying between two dead bodies I said, “Blessed Rita, help me.”‘ Now, let us ask how could a person of tender years, after being so long between two persons just then dead of the plague, escape the contagion without the special favor of heaven, or of that saint who had been the special protector of her devout client? How admirable, indeed, is God in His saints!

This was not the only time that St. Rita interceded for those who were ill and close to death. While miracles are not always guaranteed to those who pray to St. Rita, God’s will is always done, even if it isn’t the answer we were expecting.

Read more:
A prayer to St. Rita of Cascia, for an impossible cause
Read more:
These astonishing miracles led to St. Rita’s canonization
Tags:
MiraclesSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Anna Ashkova
    A beautiful prayer to Mary left by St. John Paul II as a legacy …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of Pope John Paul II’s best quotes on love, marriage, …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. John Burger
    Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of …
  8. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]