Unleashing Fire: Join Aleteia’s Online Pentecost Retreat

If you were a student this Spring, maybe the past semester was very difficult for you. How will you “reset”? How will you prepare for a peaceful summer?

If you’re facing new challenges and uncertainties at work, how can you overcome those fears? How can you find the Lord in the ways that you’ve been affected during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Or maybe your spiritual life is just in a rut. Maybe you’ve begun murmuring your prayers in rote recitation, not really giving your heart and mind over to the Lord.

Now is the time to turn to the Holy Spirit.

Jesus said to his disciples, “The Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you. Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid” (John 14:26-27).

The Holy Spirit comes to us again. This Pentecost he comes, filling our hearts with the fire of his love. He will give us the strength to set out and renew the face of the earth.

Now is the time to seek the Holy Spirit in retreat.

Dedicate your week of Pentecost to renewal in the Holy Spirit. Join the Dominican Friar hosts of the Godsplaining podcast and the Sisters of Life for a new digital retreat dedicated to the Gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Beginning Pentecost Sunday, Aleteia will offer seven evening retreat conferences (premiering on Facebook, YouTube, and our website at 7 p.m. EST). Each conference will present a different Gift of the Holy Spirit.

We encourage your full participation. After each conference, keep your phone off. Allow your room, your home, to become a place of prayer. Enter into intentional silence as you’re able.

If we turn to the Holy Spirit, he will flood our hearts with his graces this Pentecost. By renewing the power of his mighty Gifts, he will draw us deeper into the incredible mystery of love of our God!

Click on this link to receive reminders about the retreat.