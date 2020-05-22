Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Lifestyle

Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the temptation challenge”

Ollie & Cameron
Ollie & Cameron | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | May 22, 2020

The viral video of these fun twins will bring so much joy to your day!

You may have heard of the latest challenge sweeping the internet: the temptation challenge. It invites parents to sit their children down in front of a delicious treat and ask them to hold off from eating it until they return to the room — the parent then goes off for an amount of time and leaves their phone filming to see how their child copes. Predictably, it’s a challenge that has had some mixed results.

One of the most adorable offerings shared on social media was of 7-year-old Scottish twins, Ollie and Cameron. Their mom leaves what looks like a chocolate Easter egg shell on a plate in front of the two boys and over the following minutes the two boys nearly resist temptation on a couple of occasions but the one thing from stopping them is each other. When Ollie is about to lose his resolve, Cameron reminds him of their mother’s words of warning. And when Cameron finds resisting chocolate a hard task, Ollie steps in to encourage him to wait.

From the delightful chatter between the boys to the end result, this video is irresistibly cute.

Their Facebook page is also full of other endearing videos that their mom has posted since the boys were newborns. The popular posts started not longer after the boys birth to counter the outdated perceptions from some people concerning Down syndrome, including medical professionals. “We wanted to provide people the opportunity to realise that people with DS are not defined by their chromosome count!” explains their mom on the page. 

Read more:
How having a baby with Down syndrome changed this rock star’s music
Read more:
10 Inspirational people with Down syndrome who smashed records and expectations

 

Tags:
ChildrenDown Syndrome
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Anna Ashkova
    A beautiful prayer to Mary left by St. John Paul II as a legacy …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of Pope John Paul II’s best quotes on love, marriage, …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. John Burger
    Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of …
  8. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]