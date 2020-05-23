Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Spirituality

The beauty of the Rosary as a prayer of body and soul

rosary
Maria Marganingsih | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 23, 2020

Praying the Rosary engages the senses and lifts up both body and soul to God.

While prayer is primarily a spiritual activity, since we are humans, it also involves our body. Whether it is kneeling, standing, sitting or using our vocal cords, our body is an integral part to prayer.

The Rosary is one example of prayer that successfully incorporates both body and soul, involving many of the senses.

Fr. John Procter, in his Rosary Guide for Priests and People, gives a brief biblical background to this reality of prayer.

We read of Our Lord that “He lifted up His eyes to heaven.” That was a prayer. The mind and heart sent their message to heaven through the organ of vision. The upward glance was a prayer reflecting, as it did, the lifting up of the soul. Of Moses we are told (Exod. xvii. 11) that when “he lifted up his hands, Israel overcame; but if he let them down a little, Amalec overcame.” The raising of the hands of God’s servant was the channel through which he sent his message to his Master…the body and the bodily senses have part in the worship of God. We kneel or we stand, we sit or we walk. The very position of the body is an outward offering to God prompted by the inward spirit. 

As a result, the Rosary is by its very nature a prayer that uses various senses.

The Rosary is a happy combination of the prayer of the mind and the heart with the prayer of the external senses … We take our beads into our hands and pass them, bead by bead, through the fingers, counting the [Hail Marys] as we say them, so as to prevent our minds from going astray. The very movement of the fingers is part of our service of God. Above all, we use our tongues and our lips in giving expression to our thought and our wish, and so it becomes an oral or vocal prayer … The lips and tongue are the servants carrying the thoughts of the mind and the affections of the will. They are the messengers of the soul bearing its aspirations to the Most High.

This is important, as prayer should involve our entire being, both body and soul. In this way, we offer to God our entire person in prayer, not leaving anything behind.

If you are looking for a more bodily prayer for your spiritual life, consider praying the Rosary and using it as a tool to communicate your love of God.

Read more:
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
Read more:
Put yourself in the presence of Jesus during the Rosary

 

 

Tags:
RosarySpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  5. Anna Ashkova
    A beautiful prayer to Mary left by St. John Paul II as a legacy …
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of Pope John Paul II’s best quotes on love, marriage, …
  8. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]