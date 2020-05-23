Watch this 3 year-old’s adorable version of the Our Father

Read more: 10 Catholic gifts for babies and toddlers

If you want to brighten up your day, take a moment to watch this beautiful 3-year-old recite the Our Father — with actions included! As she navigates her way through the prayer, she masters all those longer words with ease and seems to feel every word she says. Not only does she show you that it’s never too young to learn the trickier prayers, but also how some key gestures can bring so much meaning to the younger faithful.