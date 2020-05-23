Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Watch this 3 year-old’s adorable version of the Our Father

[facebook url="https://www.facebook.com/sandi.g.prater/videos/10222463847135430/" /]
Cerith Gardiner | May 23, 2020

It’s irresistible to see this young child showing such adoration for the Heavenly Father.

If you want to brighten up your day, take a moment to watch this beautiful 3-year-old recite the Our Father — with actions included! As she navigates her way through the prayer, she masters all those longer words with ease and seems to feel every word she says. Not only does she show you that it’s never too young to learn the trickier prayers, but also how some key gestures can bring so much meaning to the younger faithful.

Read more:
10 Catholic gifts for babies and toddlers
Read more:
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
