Watch this 3 year-old’s adorable version of the Our Father

It’s irresistible to see this young child showing such adoration for the Heavenly Father.
If you want to brighten up your day, take a moment to watch this beautiful 3-year-old recite the Our Father — with actions included! As she navigates her way through the prayer, she masters all those longer words with ease and seems to feel every word she says. Not only does she show you that it’s never too young to learn the trickier prayers, but also how some key gestures can bring so much meaning to the younger faithful.
Read more:10 Catholic gifts for babies and toddlers
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now