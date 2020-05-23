Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Lifestyle

When pandemic restrictions threatened a convent’s livelihood, local residents came to a (delicious) rescue

Convento de San Pelayo
Share
Print
Aleteia | May 23, 2020

Spanish city rallies around nuns in financial distress.

When a group of Benedictine nuns in Oviedo, northern Spain, were unable to sell the sweets they make at Easter because of the pandemic restrictions, a group of lay Catholics came together to buy everything up. Turning to the WhatsApp app, a local resident mobilized people to buy the surplus treats at the door of the San Pelayo convent (while respecting the requirements of social distancing).

The message (reported in the Spanish news outlet ABC) posted to the group said:

“Good afternoon. First of all, forgive me for this message; I know that this is not the place, but you understand. It’s about the Benedictine community known as ‘Las Pelayas.’ One of their activities to sustain themselves is confectionery. They haven’t been able to sell anything, and they have a lot of cookies that they would have to get rid of. They called me to see to whom they could donate the cookies. But before they do this, if any of you want to gift cookies to someone, or to yourself, you can buy them at the convent from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can spread the word to your friends. It would be very helpful for the sisters.”

A wave of solidarity passed through family, friends, and acquaintances — along with messages from other people who were aware of the nuns’ plight. Residents of the city began showing up on the first day after word got out. When night arrived, there were no more cookies left to be sold, which caused the opposite “problem” — now the nuns had to meet the excess demand!

The convent, located in Asturias, has existed for over a thousand years: It was founded in 994, with the arrival of the relics of the martyr St. Pelagius. Besides making cookies, the nuns of the community also live from the binding and restoration of books.

According to reporter Juan Fernández-Miranda of ABC, the nuns of San Pelayo are “loved and respected” in the city. The reporter’s article concludes eloquently,

“This is a true story, in which the protagonists act with spontaneous generosity, social networks are used to unite people, and neighbors in a city are thankful for the work of some nuns who are part of the community from time immemorial. This is solidarity in the times of the virus.”

Read more:
Need prayers? Phone this convent
Read more:
Contemplative monasteries and convents join “prayer storm” during coronavirus pandemic
Tags:
Inspiring storiesnuns
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  5. Anna Ashkova
    A beautiful prayer to Mary left by St. John Paul II as a legacy …
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of Pope John Paul II’s best quotes on love, marriage, …
  8. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]