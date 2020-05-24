Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Prayer for a peaceful sleep that gives you strength in the morning

Philip Kosloski | May 24, 2020

Ask God to bless your sleep and give you the strength to rise in the morning, ready to take on the day.

Unfortunately, sleep does not always give us the rejuvenation we need. We may have difficulty sleeping, or may wake-up in a foul mood, not happy about embracing the day.

Whatever it may be, God is the author of sleep and can give us the spiritual help we need to sleep in peace, ready to “seize the day” in the morning.

Here is a prayer from the 19th-century Family prayer-book that summarizes these intentions and asks God to protect us from those things that hinder our sleep.

Father, into your hands I commend my spirit. Lord Jesus receive my soul. Receive my soul, dear Jesus, into your holy keeping. Preserve it from all imaginings that may be displeasing to you. Grant that I may awaken in the morning refreshed, purified and strengthened—able and willing to labor to advance my own salvation and your merciful intentions in regard to myself, to others, and to you. Amen.

Read more:
Sleep in peace with this beautiful night prayer
Read more:
“Te lucis ante terminum”: A prayer to help you fall asleep peacefully
