The creative way a teacher is showing her students how much she misses them

A Dutch teacher knit these adorable dolls of each of her 23 students and the result is beautiful.
So Ingeborg decided that if she couldn’t see her students in the flesh, she’d knit 10-centimeter miniature models of each member of her class in clothes similar to their uniform. Although she had no particular skills at first, the dedicated teacher managed to produce an individual little doll in about 3-4 hours. To make sure the models were as true to life as possible, the teacher included personal details on each doll: from freckles to scars; each creation was unique.
She then sent a picture of all the unnamed dolls for the class to see and to identify themselves. Each child was able to tell who was who, such was the attention to detail. The only complaint Ingeborg received from her students was that she was missing from the collection. She quickly rectified that and came up with a mini knitted teacher, complete with a silver bobbed hairdo.
Although schools will hopefully be opening again come the fall, Ingeborg intends knitting dolls for every future class she has, according to Life Shared. The thoughtful gesture will show her pupils just how important they are for this creative teacher.
