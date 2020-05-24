The creative way a teacher is showing her students how much she misses them

The lockdown has been very tricky for a lot of teachers. They’ve had to completely adapt to new online teaching methods and hope their students understand all the work being sent. But one teacher in the Netherlands has also found the lockdown a little difficult for a very different reason: “It was all up and running that the school closed. It all hit me like this. The children were no longer in school. And I miss them so much,” shared Miss Ingeborg, a teacher at the Bavinck school in Haarlem, Netherlands.

So Ingeborg decided that if she couldn’t see her students in the flesh, she’d knit 10-centimeter miniature models of each member of her class in clothes similar to their uniform. Although she had no particular skills at first, the dedicated teacher managed to produce an individual little doll in about 3-4 hours. To make sure the models were as true to life as possible, the teacher included personal details on each doll: from freckles to scars; each creation was unique.

She then sent a picture of all the unnamed dolls for the class to see and to identify themselves. Each child was able to tell who was who, such was the attention to detail. The only complaint Ingeborg received from her students was that she was missing from the collection. She quickly rectified that and came up with a mini knitted teacher, complete with a silver bobbed hairdo.

Although schools will hopefully be opening again come the fall, Ingeborg intends knitting dolls for every future class she has, according to Life Shared. The thoughtful gesture will show her pupils just how important they are for this creative teacher.