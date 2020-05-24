Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

John Burger
Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses around the country
Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Art & Culture

Treasured art collection at Princeton now free online for limited time

Share
Print
John Burger | May 24, 2020

The Index of Medieval Art is a vast collection and a rich resource.

The Index of Medieval Art, a treasured collection of medieval artwork at Princeton University, is normally available for subscription fees starting at $250 a year for individuals. Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, it is free for a limited time period.

The free period has just been extended until the end of June, said Pamela A. Patton, Director of Princeton University’s Index of Medieval Art. David Clayton’s Way of Beauty blog earlier had reported that it was free until June 1.

The Index of Medieval Art “houses, contextualizes, and presents images and information relating to the iconographic traditions of the medieval world,” according to the mission statement on the Index’s website. Between its print index and online database, it has approximately 350,000 images and data from hundreds of years — from early Apostolic times until the 16th century.

It’s all thanks to visionary art historian Charles Rufus Morey, whose interest in medieval iconography led him to create an image collection in 1917 of late antique, early Christian-era and medieval works of art, according to the Dictionary of Art Historians. His collection soon grew into the Index of Christian Art, a cataloged collection of photographs. Years later, Morey began cataloging the collection of the Museo Cristiano, part of the Vatican library. In 1945, he left Princeton to become the first Cultural Attaché to the American Embassy in Rome.

Since renamed the Index of Medieval Art, it includes works from multiple medieval faith traditions as well as secular imagery. It also has a 6,000-volume research library on site, available to scholars.

Patton, who is also co-editor of the journal Studies in Iconography in Princeton’s Department of Art and Archaeology, said the Index’s subscription fee has been dropping over the past five years. “This year we will reduce it to $750 per annum for institutions (rather than the $1500 that it cost in 2015, when I arrived at the Index). I hope this will help institutions with COVID-19’s economic repercussions, if in some small way. My long-term goal as director is to continue reducing the fee, but because our budget is in part dependent on subscription revenue, we’ve had to do this incrementally.”

The online database is quite large, so it might help to go directly to the Browse page and choose a category. Let’s say you’re interested in looking at a specific geographical location, for example, Aachen. Click on “Location,” then “Aachen.” When that page opens, look down to where there are a number of black bars. Click on the last one, “Work of Art References,” and you will see a number of thumbnail photos you can click on and explore while reading descriptions of each.

MEDIEVAL ART PRINCETON
Index of Medieval Art

If nothing else, a few minutes browsing the Index of Medieval Art will remind the viewer that the Middle Ages are a vast and rich time of history.

Tags:
ArtMedieval
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  5. Anna Ashkova
    A beautiful prayer to Mary left by St. John Paul II as a legacy …
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the …
  8. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]