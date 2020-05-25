Ask God to inspire world leaders to choose peace

Peace must always begin in the heart.
Here is a short prayer found in an early 20th-century book, The German War and Catholicism, that still contains its relevance and provides for us a brief cry out to God that he may change the hearts of world leaders.
O God, inspire the nations and their rulers with thoughts of peace that the strife may soon cease which sets one nation against the other, and that love may re-bind torn mankind. Remember that you have redeemed men with your precious blood and has made them brothers. Amen.
