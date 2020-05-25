Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Ask God to inspire world leaders to choose peace

DOVES
Helena Mulkerns | UN Photo | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Philip Kosloski | May 25, 2020

Peace must always begin in the heart.

World peace is always elusive and in many ways, will always elude us until the end of time. However, we can and should do all that we can to help Jesus’ kingdom of peace reign in our world.

Here is a short prayer found in an early 20th-century book, The German War and Catholicism, that still contains its relevance and provides for us a brief cry out to God that he may change the hearts of world leaders.

O God, inspire the nations and their rulers with thoughts of peace that the strife may soon cease which sets one nation against the other, and that love may re-bind torn mankind. Remember that you have redeemed men with your precious blood and has made them brothers. Amen.

Keep Reading
