Join Pope Francis to pray the Rosary on May 30 here (5:30 Rome time; 11:30 EDT)

Pope inviting Marian shrines across the world to join in, to ask Our Lady’s help and comfort in the pandemic.
The Holy Father will be asking Our Lady for her assistance and consolation as the world continues to fight the pandemic.
Shrines are encouraged to participate in the Rosary in the measure possible — many shrines are still closed or with limited possibilities of welcoming the faithful.
You can join with the pope in praying the Rosary at the link above, which will go live at the scheduled time.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!