Join Pope Francis to pray the Rosary on May 30 here (5:30 Rome time; 11:30 EDT)

A letter from the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization to Shrine directors around the world announced that Pope Francis will be praying the Rosary in the Vatican Gardens on May 30, at 5:30 pm Rome time, and the prayer will be live-streamed.

The Holy Father will be asking Our Lady for her assistance and consolation as the world continues to fight the pandemic.

Shrines are encouraged to participate in the Rosary in the measure possible — many shrines are still closed or with limited possibilities of welcoming the faithful.

You can join with the pope in praying the Rosary at the link above, which will go live at the scheduled time.