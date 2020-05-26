‘Hercules’ actor Kevin Sorbo lends a hand to home for new mothers

In order to draw awareness and aid to their ongoing efforts to help homeless, expectant and new mothers and their children, the non-profit Good Counsel is putting on a free online event co-hosted by actor Kevin Sorbo alongside priest and canon lawyer, Fr. Gerald Murray, on May 27.

Titled, Pregnancy Help For The Pandemic & Abortion Epicenter, the program will touch on Good Counsel’s work with pregnant women who are in crisis during the world pandemic, as well as explaining ways that all of us can help.

The team at Good Counsel has not ceased their important work in recent months, but social distancing has created even more obstacles for them, which they will address during their online event. It is their hope that all who attend the event will be inspired, educated and empowered. They promise surprise guests, who will help to highlight their unique, open-intake, pregnancy help that cares for mothers and unborn babies–even now amidst the current Coronavirus lockdown.

In a press release, Sandra Jones, Good Counsel’s CEO said:

“We will not shut out women in need during this most critical time. As people are staying home, as they should, tensions will heat up. For those who are now unemployed, depression and anxiety will rise. Domestic violence will escalate the longer this goes on. Good Counsel will respond with immediate help for women and children who need us.”

Good Counsel is a nationally recognized non-profit which provides supportive residential care and community-based services for homeless, expectant, and new mothers and their children in the context of the Catholic social tradition. They work exclusively to help women with no support systems through their pregnancies in four homes around New York City and another in New Jersey.

Since 1996, Good Counsel has aided more than 40,000, with 4,000 calls for assistance coming in 2019 alone. They keep a national helpline (1.800.723.8331), which is operating at all times for anyone to call.

The May 27 event is completely free, but they ask those who wish to attend to sign up ahead of time. Click here to sign up now on the Good Counsel website. If you can’t attend, but still wish to support their endeavors, click here to make a donation.