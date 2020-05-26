Pope will return to window over St. Peter’s for Sunday’s Regina Caeli

However the Mass of Pentecost earlier that morning will be in St. Peter’s without the faithful.
Police will be on hand to guarantee safe access, taking care the faithful respect the necessary social distancing measures, the Vatican reported.
It was March 8 that the pope began praying the Angelus and giving the catechesis of the Wednesday General Audiences connected by live stream from the Library of the Apostolic Palace.
Since then, Pope Francis has concluded the Angelus/Regina Caeli prayer by looking out from the window of his private study onto a near empty St Peter’s Square. Last Sunday, for the first time since the Coronavirus lockdown, there were a small number of faithful allowed in the Square.
Mass for the solemnity of Pentecost will be at 10 am local time.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!