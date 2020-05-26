Pope will return to window over St. Peter’s for Sunday’s Regina Caeli

The Vatican announced that on Sunday, which is the Solemnity of Pentecost, the pope will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica without the faithful. However, for the midday Regina Caeli following the Mass, he will return to the pre-lockdown tradition of praying the prayer from the window of his private study in the Apostolic Palace that overlooks the Square.

Police will be on hand to guarantee safe access, taking care the faithful respect the necessary social distancing measures, the Vatican reported.

It was March 8 that the pope began praying the Angelus and giving the catechesis of the Wednesday General Audiences connected by live stream from the Library of the Apostolic Palace.

Since then, Pope Francis has concluded the Angelus/Regina Caeli prayer by looking out from the window of his private study onto a near empty St Peter’s Square. Last Sunday, for the first time since the Coronavirus lockdown, there were a small number of faithful allowed in the Square.

Mass for the solemnity of Pentecost will be at 10 am local time.