Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
John Burger
Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses around the country
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Spirituality

When you don’t feel sorry for your sins, ask God for help

EMOTIONAL
fizkes | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 26, 2020

Sometimes we don’t feel sorry for our faults and when that happens, we need to ask for God’s grace.

None of us are perfect and we sin against God on a daily basis. Sometimes these sins are big, while other times they are small. In both cases, the key to a fruitful spiritual life is to experience sorrow for those sins.

This can be relatively easy to obtain for some of our sins, as afterwards we may realize the sin and know in our heart that it was wrong.

However, other times we may know we did something wrong, but then we simply don’t “feel” sorry. 

In those cases we may need some extra help, and that help is most effective if it comes from God. Oddly enough, if we have offended God, he is also the one who can help us feel sorrow for the offense.

Sorrow is a central key in overcoming our faults and is the first step in leading a virtuous life. It is also a necessary ingredient when going to confession, as we are asked by the priest to say an “Act of Contrition,” which expresses our interior sorrow for what we have done.

Here is a simple prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that asks God for help to feel sorrow or contrition for our sins. The “feeling” may not come right away, but if you are persistent, you will eventually experience that remorse and be motivated to amend your life and turn toward God.

O Lord Jesus Christ, lover of our souls, I have offended you, my most loving Father and Redeemer. But this sorrow, O Lord, this repentance, must be your free gift; and if it comes not from the hand of your mercy, all my endeavors will be in vain, and I shall be for ever miserable. Have mercy, therefore, on me, O Father of mercies, and pour forth into my heart your grace, whereby I may sincerely repent of all my sins; give me a true contrition, that I may bewail my past misery and ingratitude, and grieve from my heart for having offended you, so good a God.

Permit me not to be deluded with a false sorrow, as, I fear, I have been too often, through my own weakness and neglect; but let it be now your gift, descending from you, the Father of lights, that so my repentance may be accompanied with amendment and change of life, and I may be fully acquitted from the guilt of all my sins, and once more received into the number of your servants. Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. 

Read more:
Before confession ask your Guardian Angel for help
Read more:
How to go to confession when you haven’t gone in years
Tags:
SacramentsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  5. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  6. J-P Mauro
    ‘Criminal Minds’ actor Joe Mantegna takes role as …
  7. Aleteia
    Exclusive photos: Rome after the coronavirus lockdown
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Rita miraculously saved a girl from a plague
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]