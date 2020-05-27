Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the temptation challenge”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Spirituality

How the beauty of creation can lead us closer to God

NATURE
Julian Jagtenberg | Pexels CC0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 27, 2020

The beauty we see around us in the natural world can point our soul to the Author of that beauty.

There are many things in this world that can point our hearts to God, but one of the most effective means of leading a person to God is through the beauty of his creation.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church summarizes this particular way of coming to know God.

Ever since the creation of the world his invisible nature, namely, his eternal power and deity, has been clearly perceived in the things that have been made.

And St. Augustine issues this challenge: “Question the beauty of the earth, question the beauty of the sea, question the beauty of the air distending and diffusing itself, question the beauty of the sky … question all these realities. All respond: “See, we are beautiful.” Their beauty is a profession [confessio]. These beauties are subject to change. Who made them if not the Beautiful One [Pulcher] who is not subject to change?”

The beauty of creation is seen in the eyes of faith as a “profession” of the existence of God, of the One who created all the beauty that we see.

This is further explored in the Vatican document, The Via Pulchritudinis.

[F]rom the contemplation of the countryside at the setting of the sun, or snow-capped mountain summits under a starry sky, or fields covered with light-drenched flowers, or the varieties of plants and animals, there is born a palette of sentiments that invite us to read within (intus-legere), to pass from the visible to reach the invisible and give an answer to the question, “who is this Artisan with such powerful imagination at the origin of so much beauty and grandeur, such profusion of beings in the sky and on the earth?”

Not only does the beauty of the natural world lead us to God, it also establishes peace in our soul and encourages us to act virtuously.

[T]he contemplation of the beauties of creation causes an interior peace and sharpens the sense of harmony and the desire for a beautiful life. With religious man, astonishment and admiration transform themselves into attitudes that are interior and spiritual: adoration, praise and thanksgiving to the Author of these beauties.

This is why it is beneficial to surround ourselves with natural beauty and to seek out those breath-taking places that God has created.

Furthermore, the recognition of this beauty will also create in us a desire to protect creation, doing all that we can to be a good steward of the environment.

God has given us a beautiful world to be in, and it is up to us to protect it for years to come so that others may grow deeper in their relationship with the Creator.

Read more:
What the saints say about respect for the environment
Read more:
Why nature should be your children’s playground

 

 

Tags:
EnvironmentSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch this 3 year-old’s adorable version of the Our Father
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  8. John Burger
    The strange account of the day “angels” saved British …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]