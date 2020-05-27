Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Prayer for help from St. Gabriel

Aleteia | May 27, 2020

O blessed Archangel Gabriel, we beseech thee, do thou intercede for us at the throne of divine mercy in our present necessities, that as thou didst announce to Mary the mystery of the Incarnation, so through thy prayers and patronage in heaven we may obtain the benefits of the same, and sing the praise of God forever in the land of the living.
Amen.

Tags:
Daily Catholic Prayers
